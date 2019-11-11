PayNearby launches micro ATM; aims to set up 1 lakh terminals

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) The hyperlocal fintech network builder PayNearby has launched its own network of Micro ATMs and tied up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Equitas Small Finance Bank for this initiative.

"With the launch of Micro ATM business terminal, PayNearby has strengthened its product portfolio of money withdrawal services. Now along with Aadhaar enabled money withdrawals, PayNearby retailers can also offer cash withdrawals through debit cards. This has enabled a small kirana store to become a full-fledged customer touch point for ATM like services," a statement here said on Monday.

"The company aims to add over 1 lakh POS enabled Micro ATMs in the first year of its launch," Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder & CEO PayNearby said in a statement.