Monday, Nov 11 2019 | Time 20:24 Hrs(IST)
Business EconomyPosted at: Nov 11 2019 4:52PM


PayNearby launches micro ATM; aims to set up 1 lakh terminals

PayNearby launches micro ATM; aims to set up 1 lakh terminals

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) The hyperlocal fintech network builder PayNearby has launched its own network of Micro ATMs and tied up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Equitas Small Finance Bank for this initiative.
"With the launch of Micro ATM business terminal, PayNearby has strengthened its product portfolio of money withdrawal services. Now along with Aadhaar enabled money withdrawals, PayNearby retailers can also offer cash withdrawals through debit cards. This has enabled a small kirana store to become a full-fledged customer touch point for ATM like services," a statement here said on Monday.
"The company aims to add over 1 lakh POS enabled Micro ATMs in the first year of its launch," Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder & CEO PayNearby said in a statement.

11 Nov 2019 | 7:31 PM

Mumbai, Nov 11 (UNI) Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda inaugurated the 'Summit on Global Chemicals & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Hubs in India 2019' here on Monday.

11 Nov 2019 | 6:59 PM

Kottayam, Nov 11 (UNI) Rubber Board has started a rubber tapping skill development school for imparting training on Rubber Latex Harvesting and Processing at Amayannoor here on Monday.

11 Nov 2019 | 6:56 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 11 ((UNI) The three-day 20th edition of GeoSmart India will be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here from December 3.

11 Nov 2019 | 6:50 PM

New Delhi, Nov 11 (UNI) Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said India has a huge appetite for energy, and will be a driver of global energy demand in coming decades.

11 Nov 2019 | 6:48 PM

Panaji, Nov 11 (UNI) Women's wing of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Forum for Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (FiiRE) in association with Geno Foundation will organize "The Business Diva Competition" for women with innovative businesses or startup ideas.

