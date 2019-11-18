Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 18:19 Hrs(IST)
  Hockey Pro League: Bhubaneswar to host India's home matches
IndiaPosted at: Nov 18 2019 3:25PM


Pawar to meet Sonia over Govt formation in Maha; alliance with Sena main talking point

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) Hours before the crucial meeting with the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday made an 'ambiguous' statement over the government formation in Maharashtra, in alliance with Shiv Sena.
Mr Pawar, who is in the national capital, said that he will meet Ms Gandhi and it will be a 'courtesy call'.
"Talk? What talk"? Mr Pawar responded to mediapersons when asked about the progress on the discussion with the Sena and added that "BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do ours".
According to NCP and Congress sources, there will be a detailed discussion between Mr Pawar and Ms Gandhi over the alliance with the Sena, particularly how to deal with the Sena's 'hardcore Hindutwa ideology'.
Mr Pawar had already said that there will not be any mid-term polls in the state and reiterated that the state will have a 'stable government' sooner or later.
Earlier, NCP-Congress-Sena leaders had met and discussed about the common minimum programme, which was insisted by the Congress leadership.
Sena leader Sanjay Raut has also said that the three parties discussed and finalised the common minimum programme and Mr Pawar will talk to Ms Gandhi on it.
However, today's statement by Mr Pawar generated further speculations over the government formation in Maharashtra, which is currently under President's rule since last Tuesday.
Earlier, Ms Gandhi had deputed senior Congress leaders, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal to hold discussions with Mr Pawar, at Mumbai.
CPI(M) calls month-long protest against privatisation of PSUs

18 Nov 2019 | 5:59 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) A day after the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the Union government's decision to wrap up the sale of Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) by March 2020, the CPI(M) on Monday called a month long protest and agitation across the country against the 'large-scale privatisation' of the public sector.

JNU row: 3-member committee to suggest ways to restore normal functioning

18 Nov 2019 | 5:56 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) A three-member committee was appointed on Monday to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

INX Media: Chidambaram knocks apex court door

18 Nov 2019 | 5:06 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) Former Union Finance Minister and Indian National Congress veteran leader P Chidambaram on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing and bail in a money laundering case pertaining to INX media.

'Set aside deep-rooted suspicion of industrialists, entrepreneurs", Manmohan Singh to Modi

18 Nov 2019 | 4:31 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'set aside his deep-rooted suspicion of industrialists and entrepreneurs' for reviving the Indian economy.

Varsity announces scholarship to promote creative, liberal education

18 Nov 2019 | 4:00 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) A renowned University has recently announced a unique scholarship for the students opting for graduation courses in creative and liberal education, in order to encourage the youth towards their choice of career.

