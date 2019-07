Islamabad, Jul 1 (UNI) Pakistan on Monday handed over to the High Commission of India here a list of 261 Indian prisoners in the country.

The prisoners include 52 civilians and 209 fishermen, Radio Pakistan said.

As per the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between India and Pakistan signed on May 21, 2008, both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, respectively.