Business EconomyPosted at: Nov 14 2019 6:25PM


Norms of Aadhaar KYC are eased, not for change of address

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Norms of Aadhaar KYC are eased for opening of bank account and not for the change of address in Aadhaar, said the Department of Revenue (DoR) of Finance Ministry on Thursday.
In a clarification on Aadhaar KYC use with reference on amendment to the Prevention of Money-laundering PML (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, the DoR said in a categorical statement that its notification is with regard to easing of Aadhaar KYC use for opening of the bank account for the convenience of people who often migrate from place to place for jobs or any other reason and it is not regarding the change of address in Aadhaar card, as has been misreported in various media.
Revenue Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, ''The amended PMLR applies only to Aadhaar KYC purposes for opening of bank account and not for the change of Address in Aadhaar card. If a person has moved residence for purposes of work and needs to use Aadhaar KYC for opening a new bank account or change his bank branch, etc., he can give a self declaration of new address while retaining the original address on his Aadhaar card''.
Tobacco Board receives 2019 Golden Leaf Award

14 Nov 2019 | 9:02 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UI) Tobacco Board of India has been awarded the Golden Leaf Award in the Most Impressive Public Service Initiative category for 2019 for its efforts to initiate various sustainability (green) initiatives in Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco cultivation in India.

MSME sector is the growth engine for India’s development: Gadkari

14 Nov 2019 | 8:44 PM

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday hailed the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector for generating employment to more than one crore people recently and said that it is the growth engine for India’s development.

Dr Reddy’s Labs enters Nutrition Segment with launch of Celevida in India

14 Nov 2019 | 8:38 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Technology, knowledge integration will boost MSMEs: Pratap Chandra Sarangi

14 Nov 2019 | 8:02 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Acknowledging the importance of Technology and Knowledge for businesses, Minster of State of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, said that MSMEs will boost and improve with the integration of Knowledge and technology.

Häfele India starts its centre in Hyderabad

14 Nov 2019 | 7:55 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Häfele, the international leader in interior functionality, has moved to its new, state-of-the-art design centre in Hyderabad.

