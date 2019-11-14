Norms of Aadhaar KYC are eased, not for change of address

New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Norms of Aadhaar KYC are eased for opening of bank account and not for the change of address in Aadhaar, said the Department of Revenue (DoR) of Finance Ministry on Thursday.

In a clarification on Aadhaar KYC use with reference on amendment to the Prevention of Money-laundering PML (Maintenance of Records) Rules, 2005, the DoR said in a categorical statement that its notification is with regard to easing of Aadhaar KYC use for opening of the bank account for the convenience of people who often migrate from place to place for jobs or any other reason and it is not regarding the change of address in Aadhaar card, as has been misreported in various media.

Revenue Secretary Dr Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, ''The amended PMLR applies only to Aadhaar KYC purposes for opening of bank account and not for the change of Address in Aadhaar card. If a person has moved residence for purposes of work and needs to use Aadhaar KYC for opening a new bank account or change his bank branch, etc., he can give a self declaration of new address while retaining the original address on his Aadhaar card''.