Norms of Aadhaar KYC are eased, not for change of address

More News
14 Nov 2019 | 9:02 PM
New Delhi, Nov 14 (UI) Tobacco Board of India has been awarded the Golden Leaf Award in the Most Impressive Public Service Initiative category for 2019 for its efforts to initiate various sustainability (green) initiatives in Flue-Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco cultivation in India.see more..
14 Nov 2019 | 8:44 PM
New Delhi, Nov 14 (UNI) Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday hailed the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector for generating employment to more than one crore people recently and said that it is the growth engine for India’s development.see more..
14 Nov 2019 | 8:38 PM
Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.see more..
14 Nov 2019 | 8:02 PM
Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Acknowledging the importance of Technology and Knowledge for businesses, Minster of State of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi, said that MSMEs will boost and improve with the integration of Knowledge and technology.see more..
14 Nov 2019 | 7:55 PM
Hyderabad, Nov 14 (UNI) Häfele, the international leader in interior functionality, has moved to its new, state-of-the-art design centre in Hyderabad.see more..