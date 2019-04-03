Wednesday, Apr 3 2019 | Time 13:54 Hrs(IST)
image
  • BJP's ally IPFT faces existential crisis ahead of Lok Sabha polls
  • Reference rate fixed at 68 4896 against USD
  • Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Congress' man of all seasons in Bengal
  • BJP's ally IPFT faces existential crisis ahead of Lok Sabha polls
  • Security forces arrest LeT militant in Srinagar
  • Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - Congress' man of all seasons in Bengal
  • A contest between greenhorn, veteran and familiar face at Theni
  • Court grants more time to Delhi Govt in Kanhaiya case
  • By Biswamoy Mukherjee
  • A contest between greenhorn, veteran and familiar face at Theni
  • India cleared to buy 24 Seahawk helicopters
  • We have put fullstop to CAB: Rahul
  • Congress manifesto compromises national security, to 'help terrorists': BJP
  • Expelled MCA student of BHU shot dead: 4 arrested, 4 students detained
  • Crime Branch to probe JKPCC scams in J&K
WorldPosted at: Mar 8 2019 9:11AM


Hanoi summit: US, N Korea close gaps on many issues

Hanoi summit: US, N Korea close gaps on many issues

Washington, Mar 8 (UNI) The United States and North Korea closed gaps on several issues during the summit in the Vietnamese capital but some significant areas in the bilateral relations still need to be addressed, a senior US State Department official said.

"At the end of Hanoi summit we have managed to close gaps on a number of issues in the US-North Korea relationship," the official said on Thursday, adding that there are still important areas to address.

The official also noted that both sides now will need to "digest" the results of the summit in order to move forward.

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Hanoi for their second bilateral summit in the end of February. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearise exactly the territories that Washington wanted.

UNI XC RSU 0857

More News

Afghanistan: Drone strike kills 5 IS militants

03 Apr 2019 | 1:22 PM

Kabul, Apr 3 (UNI) At least five militants of the Islamic State (IS) group including commander Mawlawi Suliman have been killed in a drone attack against the group in Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, said a statement of provincial government here on Wednesday.

see more..

Mexican FM: US did not ask govt to grant asylum to Maduro

03 Apr 2019 | 12:48 PM

Mexico City, Apr 3 (UNI) US authorities have not approached the Mexican government with a proposal that Mexico could grant asylum to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid political crisis in the country, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

see more..
Malaysian PM Najib: Trial to resume on corruption case

Malaysian PM Najib: Trial to resume on corruption case

03 Apr 2019 | 12:39 PM

Kuala Lumpur, Apr 3 (UNI) A Malaysian court is set to start hearings on Wednesday over the corruption charges on former Prime Minister Najib Razak following previous delays, officials said.

see more..

New UN data shows 'mismatch' between govt aid and slavery

03 Apr 2019 | 12:11 PM

United Nations, Apr 3 (UNI) A new interactive data tool created by the UN University Centre for Policy Research, which shows a mismatch between where modern slavery occurs, and where governments are spending resources to address it, could help make a positive impact on policy debates surrounding the issue.

see more..

Cyclone Idai: Massive cholera vaccine campaign planned for victims

03 Apr 2019 | 11:32 AM

United Nations, Apr 3 (UNI) Around 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine arrived in Mozambique to help stave off a possible epidemic, after the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai, amid reports that the disease has already infected more than 1,000 people in affected areas.

see more..
image