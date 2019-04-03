Hanoi summit: US, N Korea close gaps on many issues

Washington, Mar 8 (UNI) The United States and North Korea closed gaps on several issues during the summit in the Vietnamese capital but some significant areas in the bilateral relations still need to be addressed, a senior US State Department official said.



"At the end of Hanoi summit we have managed to close gaps on a number of issues in the US-North Korea relationship," the official said on Thursday, adding that there are still important areas to address.



The official also noted that both sides now will need to "digest" the results of the summit in order to move forward.



US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Hanoi for their second bilateral summit in the end of February. Trump walked away from the talks, saying that Kim demanded full sanctions removal, while not pledging to denuclearise exactly the territories that Washington wanted.



