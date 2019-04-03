Hanoi summit: US, N Korea close gaps on many issues

More News
03 Apr 2019 | 1:22 PM
Kabul, Apr 3 (UNI) At least five militants of the Islamic State (IS) group including commander Mawlawi Suliman have been killed in a drone attack against the group in Achin district of Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, said a statement of provincial government here on Wednesday. see more..
03 Apr 2019 | 12:48 PM
Mexico City, Apr 3 (UNI) US authorities have not approached the Mexican government with a proposal that Mexico could grant asylum to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro amid political crisis in the country, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday. see more..
03 Apr 2019 | 12:39 PM
Kuala Lumpur, Apr 3 (UNI) A Malaysian court is set to start hearings on Wednesday over the corruption charges on former Prime Minister Najib Razak following previous delays, officials said. see more..
03 Apr 2019 | 12:11 PM
United Nations, Apr 3 (UNI) A new interactive data tool created by the UN University Centre for Policy Research, which shows a mismatch between where modern slavery occurs, and where governments are spending resources to address it, could help make a positive impact on policy debates surrounding the issue. see more..
03 Apr 2019 | 11:32 AM
United Nations, Apr 3 (UNI) Around 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine arrived in Mozambique to help stave off a possible epidemic, after the devastation caused by Cyclone Idai, amid reports that the disease has already infected more than 1,000 people in affected areas. see more..