  • Forces behind this act of terror will be punished, security forces given full freedom" to take action against the terrorists:PM
  • Rupee slips by 7 paise against USD
  • Lockheed Martin to showcase selection of aircraft, precision systems, local and global programs at the Aero India
  • Ex-DGP demands airlifting of SF from Kashmir and back
  • Pound, Euro up; USD down
  • SC directs filling up Information Commissioners posts within 6 months
  • Ft Lt Hina Jaiswal creates history by becoming the first Indian Woman Flight Engineer
  • Every such conspiracy will be rebutted by 130-crore people of India, says PM
  • Strongly condemning the attack Karnataka Chief Minister condoles the death of CRPF soldiers
  • US moving troops for "military adventure" against Venezuela: Cuba
  • Pulwama shadow: PM drops MP programme
  • US calls for security pact in Libya to ensure flow of oil
  • US fines German chemical reagents company for violating Cuba Embargo
New Delhi, Feb 14 (UNI) India on Thursday expressed hope that the dialogues between North Korea and Republic of Korea and other related summits and meetings will in the ultimate help in reducing the tension and paving the way for peace and reconciliation in Korean peninsula.
"India hopes that the engagement that is currently underway between DPR Korea and Republic of Korea and other summits will help in reducing the tension and paving the way for peace and reconciliation in the Korean peninsula," Secretary (East) in the MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh told reporters here.
Answering questions on whether issues concerning North Korea will figure at the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in during Modi's visit to Seoul next week, Ms Singh said: "India supports all efforts to bring peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue".

15 Feb 2019 | 12:43 PM

New Delhi, Feb 15 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Friday directed the states to fill up vacant posts of Information Commissioners (IC) within six months and said that for good governance, transparency is important.

15 Feb 2019 | 12:22 PM

New Delhi, Feb 15 (UNI) Paying homage to martyred soldiers in Pulwama's terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that every such conspiracy of the neighbouring country will be rebutted by 130 crore people of India.

15 Feb 2019 | 12:18 PM

New Delhi, Feb 15 (UNI) Paying homage to martyred soldiers in Pulwama's terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that every such conspiracy of the neighbouring country will be rebutted by 130 crore people of India.

WE STAND BY OUR SECURITY FORCES AND GOVT: RAHUL GANDHI

15 Feb 2019 | 12:01 PM

15 Feb 2019 | 11:36 AM

New Delhi, Feb 15 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security in wake of the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama that claimed 37 lives.

