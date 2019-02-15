New Delhi, Feb 14 (UNI) India on Thursday expressed hope that the dialogues between North Korea and Republic of Korea and other related summits and meetings will in the ultimate help in reducing the tension and paving the way for peace and reconciliation in Korean peninsula.

"India hopes that the engagement that is currently underway between DPR Korea and Republic of Korea and other summits will help in reducing the tension and paving the way for peace and reconciliation in the Korean peninsula," Secretary (East) in the MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh told reporters here.

Answering questions on whether issues concerning North Korea will figure at the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of South Korea Moon Jae-in during Modi's visit to Seoul next week, Ms Singh said: "India supports all efforts to bring peace and stability in the Korean peninsula through diplomacy and dialogue".