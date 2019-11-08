Friday, Nov 8 2019 | Time 19:10 Hrs(IST)
IndiaPosted at: Nov 8 2019 5:46PM


Modi, Shah visit Advani on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah greeted Veteran BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani Lal Krishna Advani at his residence on his birthday on Friday.
BJP National Executive President J P Nadda and BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh were also present on the occasion.
Earlier in a series of tweets, Mr Modi greeted the BJP patriarch, hailing him for not compromising his 'core ideology' ever.
"For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology," Mr Modi wrote.
He further said, "When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he (Advani) was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded. Shri L K Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the BJP".
Mr Modi wrote, "If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades. Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens".
"On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister wrote.
In his tweet, Mr Shah said the entire life of Advani is dedicated to the development and welfare of the nation. 'With his amazing leadership ability, he not only laid a strong foundation of the party but also inspired millions of workers. While in government, Advani ji worked to give a new momentum to India,' he wrote.
Greeting Mr Advani, he wrote, 'The venerable and former Deputy Prime Minister of India made BJP a national party with his tireless hard work and organisation skills' and prayed for his long and healthy life.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu also visited the residence of Mr Advani and conveyed his warm birthday wishes. He also spent some time with Mr Advani's family.
Former president Pranab Mukherjee also greeted the veteran leader on his birthday. 'Warm greetings to Shri L K Advani on his 92nd birthday.I have shared a long association with Advanji, as a Parliamentarian & witnessed his intellect, political & administrative acumen from across the benches. May God bless him with long life & many more years of public service,' he said in his tweet.
Wishing Mr Advani, Former Minister Suresh Prabhu wrote 'Best wishes to our respected Senior leader L K Advani ji on his birthday. I have been the lucky recipient of his affection, guidance, blessings, paternal love for more than 25 long years. Let God give him his choicest blessings, long, healthy, happy life to serve his most beloved motherland.'

