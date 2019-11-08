Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

CRPF to shield Gandhi family; SPG withdrawn; Political vendetta, cries INC 08 Nov 2019 | 9:13 PM New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) CRPF personnel took up positions at 10, Janpath, on Friday- a day a high-decibel controversy broke out over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group cover to the members of the first family of the Indian National Congress. see more..

RSS pointsman slams Shiv Sena for 'talking through media' 08 Nov 2019 | 9:03 PM New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) The BJP on Friday lashed out at the Shiv Sena for its attitude towards the saffron partner and trying to communicate through media during last fortnight. see more..

Chief Justice of India meets top UP officials over Ayodhya issue 08 Nov 2019 | 8:58 PM New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and took stock of the law and order situation in Ayodhya and other parts of the state. see more..

Rahul thanks SPG personnel, says 'it has been a privilege' to be protected by them 08 Nov 2019 | 8:48 PM New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) Reacting to the move by the Narendra Modi government to the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Gandhi-Nehru family, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the elite protection group and said 'it has been a privilege', to be protected by the SPG. see more..