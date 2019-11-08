Friday, Nov 8 2019 | Time 22:19 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Abbott stars as dominant Australia seal series 2-0 against Pakistan
  • Bengal Guv regrets non-participation of govt in IISF
  • Kerala, Odisha settle for a point as injuries take a toll
  • Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, J&K DGP reviews security, law & order
  • 10 people injured in stampede at Burdwan railway station
  • Science festivals help in creating scientific temper in country: WB Governor
  • Title dispute case: SC to pronounce verdict on Saturday
  • Big conspiracy being hatched against CM Jagan: Ex-MP Ravindrababu
  • Poultry, animal husbandry sectors potential in North East stressed
  • Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates star-studded 25th edition of KIFF
  • Cong to urge President to dismiss BJP govt in K'taka
  • RSS pointsman slams Shiv Sena for 'talking through media'
  • BJP leader kills self in MP
  • CRPF to shield Gandhi family; SPG withdrawn; Political vendetta, cries INC
IndiaPosted at: Nov 8 2019 8:38PM


Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) In an all-out-attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family, the Congress on Friday
alleged that Amit Shah's 'personal revenge' and 'political vendetta' has led to the decision.
Addressing a pres conference, hours after the Union government withdrew the SPG cover for Gandhi family, , AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal and party communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed thata few months ago, the SPG had warned Rahul Gandhi and the family about threat to them.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News
CRPF to shield Gandhi family; SPG withdrawn; Political vendetta, cries INC

CRPF to shield Gandhi family; SPG withdrawn; Political vendetta, cries INC

08 Nov 2019 | 9:13 PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) CRPF personnel took up positions at 10, Janpath, on Friday- a day a high-decibel controversy broke out over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group cover to the members of the first family of the Indian National Congress.

see more..

RSS pointsman slams Shiv Sena for 'talking through media'

08 Nov 2019 | 9:03 PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) The BJP on Friday lashed out at the Shiv Sena for its attitude towards the saffron partner and trying to communicate through media during last fortnight.

see more..
Chief Justice of India meets top UP officials over Ayodhya issue

Chief Justice of India meets top UP officials over Ayodhya issue

08 Nov 2019 | 8:58 PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) and took stock of the law and order situation in Ayodhya and other parts of the state.

see more..

Rahul thanks SPG personnel, says 'it has been a privilege' to be protected by them

08 Nov 2019 | 8:48 PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) Reacting to the move by the Narendra Modi government to the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Gandhi-Nehru family, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday thanked the elite protection group and said 'it has been a privilege', to be protected by the SPG.

see more..
Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

08 Nov 2019 | 8:38 PM

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) In an all-out-attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family, the Congress on Friday
alleged that Amit Shah's 'personal revenge' and 'political vendetta' has led to the decision.

see more..
image