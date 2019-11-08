Modi, Shah's 'political vendetta' behind withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) In an all-out-attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the Gandhi family, the Congress on Friday
alleged that Amit Shah's 'personal revenge' and 'political vendetta' has led to the decision.
Addressing a pres conference, hours after the Union government withdrew the SPG cover for Gandhi family, , AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation KC Venugopal and party communication in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed thata few months ago, the SPG had warned Rahul Gandhi and the family about threat to them.