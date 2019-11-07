CPI(M) demands thorough probe into WhatsApp snooping case 07 Nov 2019 | 10:45 PM New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the WhatsApp snooping allegation, saying that 'government complicity in the hacking and surveillance have now become public' and said that 'it is disturbing and condemnable'. see more..

Cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’: Mishra reviews preparedness 07 Nov 2019 | 10:12 PM New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi PK Mishra on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the States of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review their preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’. see more..

Modi greets UAE President on his re-election 07 Nov 2019 | 9:56 PM New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his re-election as President of United Arab Emirates. see more..

NGOs, Social Org need to take science from laboratory to masses: Harsha Varshan 07 Nov 2019 | 9:47 PM New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday called upon the social organizations, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come out and help in taking the sciences from the laboratory to the masses. see more..