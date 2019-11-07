Modi greets UAE President on his re-election

More News
07 Nov 2019 | 10:45 PM
New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the WhatsApp snooping allegation, saying that 'government complicity in the hacking and surveillance have now become public' and said that 'it is disturbing and condemnable'.see more..
07 Nov 2019 | 10:12 PM
New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi PK Mishra on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the States of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review their preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’.see more..
07 Nov 2019 | 9:56 PM
New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his re-election as President of United Arab Emirates.see more..
07 Nov 2019 | 9:47 PM
New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday called upon the social organizations, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come out and help in taking the sciences from the laboratory to the masses.see more..
07 Nov 2019 | 9:18 PM
New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Putting the process of wider consultation vis-a-via the Naga peace talks on track, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday held two crucial rounds of deliberations - one each - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.see more..