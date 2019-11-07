Thursday, Nov 7 2019 | Time 23:31 Hrs(IST)
image
  • UK police say all 39 Essex lorry victims formally identified
  • 2nd T20: Rohit powers India to series-levelling 8 wicket victory over Bangladesh
  • 2nd T20: Rohit powers India to series-levelling 8 wicket victory over Bangladesh
  • Nabaneeta Dev Sen - A poet and novelist par excellence
  • Harsimrat Badal inaugurates state of art Railway Station at Sultanpur Lodhi
  • Road accident claims life, IAF men launch rescue op in Jammu
  • 25th KIFF to start tomorrow
  • Mah Advocate General meets Guv to discuss legal angles over govt formation impasse
  • New Zealand Minister visits Amul plants, sees collaboration opportunity in dairy sector
  • Centre sanctions of Rs 175 Cr for inter faith centre at GNDU Amritsar
  • Eminent litterateur Nabaneeta Dev Sen passes away
  • Dortmund legend Patrick Owomoyela to host Der Klassiker screening at Kochi
  • Sikh NRI from US to invest in mega power project in Punjab to tackle Stubble Burning
  • Goa on top in a six-goal thriller
  • Guv questions why Ayushman Bharat not being adopted in Bengal for the benefit of its people
IndiaPosted at: Nov 7 2019 9:56PM


Modi greets UAE President on his re-election

Modi greets UAE President on his re-election
(file photo)

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his re-election as President of United Arab Emirates.
"Our congratulations to President H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being re-elected as President of UAE. I am confident that under his dynamic and visionary leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to further grow and deepen," he tweeted.
Sheikh Khalifa was re-elected as President by the UAE Supreme Council for a fourth five-year term.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News
CPI(M) demands thorough probe into WhatsApp snooping case

CPI(M) demands thorough probe into WhatsApp snooping case

07 Nov 2019 | 10:45 PM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Thursday targeted the Narendra Modi government over the WhatsApp snooping allegation, saying that 'government complicity in the hacking and surveillance have now become public' and said that 'it is disturbing and condemnable'.

see more..
Cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’: Mishra reviews preparedness

Cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’: Mishra reviews preparedness

07 Nov 2019 | 10:12 PM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi PK Mishra on Thursday held a high-level meeting with the States of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to review their preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’.

see more..
Modi greets UAE President on his re-election

Modi greets UAE President on his re-election

07 Nov 2019 | 9:56 PM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his re-election as President of United Arab Emirates.

see more..
NGOs, Social Org need to take science from laboratory to masses: Harsha Varshan

NGOs, Social Org need to take science from laboratory to masses: Harsha Varshan

07 Nov 2019 | 9:47 PM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday called upon the social organizations, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come out and help in taking the sciences from the laboratory to the masses.

see more..
Assam CM meets PM, Shah separately; discusses state matters & Naga issue

Assam CM meets PM, Shah separately; discusses state matters & Naga issue

07 Nov 2019 | 9:18 PM

New Delhi, Nov 7 (UNI) Putting the process of wider consultation vis-a-via the Naga peace talks on track, Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday held two crucial rounds of deliberations - one each - with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

see more..
image