MHA files application before Delhi HC seeking clarification on order of no action against lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) An application was filed on behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification on an order of the Delhi High Court that directed no coercive step be taken against lawyers against whom an FIR was registered following the clashes between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday .

Delhi Police officials on Tuesday gathered to protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters after the violence of November 2 and November 4 and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s appeal to protesting cops to resume duties.

Family members of Delhi Police personnel along with several retired police officials also reached to protest at India Gate.