Tuesday, Nov 5 2019 | Time 22:42 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Javadekar assures cooperation in film production to Bangladesh counterpart
  • Protest for dignity: ITO turns into Jantar Mantar
  • CBI raids in MP town
  • Bhupesh asks Chhattisgarh MPs to redress farmers’ grievances
  • 14-yr-old rapes minor
  • Over 4,000 bunkers completed along IB, LoC in Jammu Division
  • Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest
  • Sangli: Three patients thrown at isolated place by Miraj hospital staff; one dies; dean orders probe
  • Union MoS Sarangi calls on Arunachal Guv
  • ABLF: MP CM reaches Dubai
  • Afghanistan hunt for winning start as Rashid Khan takes over ODI reins
  • New Zealand bowlers seal come-from-behind win after de Grandhomme, Guptill sparkle
  • Delhi Metro going strong
  • Extortion of Rs five lakhs demanded from son of former MLA
IndiaPosted at: Nov 5 2019 7:55PM


MHA files application before Delhi HC seeking clarification on order of no action against lawyers

MHA files application before Delhi HC seeking clarification on order of no action against lawyers

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) An application was filed on behalf of Ministry of Home Affairs seeking clarification on an order of the Delhi High Court that directed no coercive step be taken against lawyers against whom an FIR was registered following the clashes between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday .
Delhi Police officials on Tuesday gathered to protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters after the violence of November 2 and November 4 and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik’s appeal to protesting cops to resume duties.
Family members of Delhi Police personnel along with several retired police officials also reached to protest at India Gate.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News
Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest

Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest

05 Nov 2019 | 9:56 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Protesters dispersed on Tuesday after a day-long sit-in following an assurance given by top police officials and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, ending a 11-hour long stir in the wake of clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts on Saturday over a parking issue that escalated into a major showdown.

see more..
Recruitment rally to be organized in Reasi and Rajouri areas: Gen Rawat

Recruitment rally to be organized in Reasi and Rajouri areas: Gen Rawat

05 Nov 2019 | 9:54 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Stating that the religious leaders could play a vital role in shaping the young minds, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that the army will conduct a recruitment rally in Reasi and Rajouri areas in a bid that the youths can join the defence forces.

see more..
Cops-lawyers conflict: Advocates, police should work in complete harmony, avers LG

Cops-lawyers conflict: Advocates, police should work in complete harmony, avers LG

05 Nov 2019 | 9:32 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) As Delhi Police sanctioned Rs 25,000 to all cops injured in Tis Hazari clash, Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday evening observed that advocates and police are important pillars of criminal justice system and should work in complete harmony.

see more..

Delhi Metro going strong

05 Nov 2019 | 9:18 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) On day one of the Odd-Even drive on Monday in the national capital, Delhi Metro registered 58.

see more..
Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest

Cops-lawyers conflict: Police personnel in Delhi end 11-hour protest

05 Nov 2019 | 9:13 PM

New Delhi, Nov 5 (UNI) Protesters dispersed on Tuesday after a day-long sit-in following an assurance given by top police officials and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, ending a 11-hour long stir in the wake of clashes with lawyers at the Tis Hazari courts on Saturday over a parking issue that escalated into a major showdown.

see more..
image