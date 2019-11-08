Maldives joins Indian Ocean Rim Association

Sikhs arrive in Pakistan ahead of Kartarpur corridor opening 08 Nov 2019 | 6:14 PM Lahore, Nov 8 (UNI) Sikh pilgrims from across the globe have begun arriving here ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak on Novemebr 12. see more..

All 30 rescued from Germany mine 08 Nov 2019 | 5:51 PM Berlin, Nov 8 (UNI) Over 30 people, who were trapped in a mine following an explosion in Germany's Teutschenthal have been rescued, local police said on Friday. see more..

Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed to visit Myanmar in December to boost military ties 08 Nov 2019 | 5:50 PM By Mir Afroz Zaman

Dhaka, Nov 8 ( UNI) Bangladesh army chief General Aziz Ahmed will visit Myanmar

next month to boost military-to-military cooperation between the neighbouring

countries. see more..

S Korea gets first female two-star general 08 Nov 2019 | 5:50 PM Seoul, Nov 8 (UNI) A female Army brigadier general was promoted to become the country's first female two-star general, the South Korean Defence Ministry said on Friday. see more..