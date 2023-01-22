LG seeks participation of Edu institutions for successful conduct of G20 events

Jammu, Jan 21 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sought participation of universities and educational institutions for successful organisation of G-20 events in the Union Territory.



Sinha was chairing the 87th meeting of the University Council of the University of Jammu here at Raj Bhavan.



He sought active participation of Universities and reputed educational institutions in the successful organisation of the ensuing G20 events in Jammu Kashmir and asked the universities to conduct seminars and discussions regarding the G20 conference.



During the meeting, deliberations were held on various agenda items in order to bring a paradigm shift in overall functioning of the university.



Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Umesh Rai, presented the vision document of the University highlighting the new initiatives for building a Culture of Start-ups and Innovation, dissolving boundaries evolving education, promoting Trans-disciplinary and Holistic Education, establishing Skill Incubation Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre, promoting quality research and education for societal relevance and engagement, introducing new academic programmes, transferring knowledge into action, promoting National Integration and sports, Alumni/Student Recognitions, Good Practices and enhancing Global visibility of the University.



The Lieutenant Governor said, the vision document presented by the Vice Chancellor Jammu University outlines the values and aspiration and it will take the Jammu University to greater heights and realize the ultimate goal of academic excellence.



He emphasized on outcome assessment and increasing graduate employability and called for a study based on the vision document’s objective to assess the impact on economic growth and social progress.



“We are moving ahead with new resolve in the education sector. We have high expectations from the Higher Education Council in developing a roadmap to restore the ancient glory of Jammu Kashmir in the education sector and using knowledge to enhance its growth and development,” observed the Lt Governor.



The Lt Governor, who is the Chancellor of the University, also reviewed the measures taken for effective implementation of National Education Policy-2020.



The Lt Governor directed the University administration to ensure that the reservation policy of the UT Government is fully implemented.



The Lt Governor also invited valuable suggestions from the members of the council for effective and result-oriented execution of the vision document.



A threadbare discussion was held on Digital and Green Initiatives; reforms in examinations; promotion of Regional Languages, Culture, Art and Heritage; Capacity Building of Faculty; strengthening Industry Academia Society Interface; promoting Experiential Learning; Curriculum Development as per requirement of the market; hand-holding in Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and future requirements of the University.



Empowering Women by way of establishing the ‘Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board’ to promote capacity building, literacy and employment among the young girls/women and developing University of Jammu as a vibrant & thriving hub of cultural & co-curricular activities were also discussed.



The Council further held discussion on a common admission portal for all the universities of the J&K UT; sharing of human resources between universities; 360 degree feedback system; identifying gaps in implementation of NEP-2020; creation of digital database of universities; sharing of resources; adherence to the biometric attendance; Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan etc.



Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta; Chief Secretary; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University and all the Council Members were present in the meeting.



