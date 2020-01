Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated Q3 net rises by 27.37 pc to Rs 2348.72 cr

Mumbai, Jan 20 (UNI) Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has reported a rise of 27.37 per cent in it's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at Rs 2348.72 crore, as against Rs 1844.01 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018

Total consolidated income for the quarter under review grew by 19.34 per cent to Rs 13542.43 crore, as compared to Rs 11347.39 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Bank's consolidated Capital & Reserves and Surplus as on December 31, 2019, stood at Rs 65,018 crore, compared to Rs 56,186 crore as on December 31, 2019. Consolidated Advances stood at Rs 250,172 crore, as on December 31, 2019.