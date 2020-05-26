Tuesday, May 26 2020 | Time 12:40 Hrs(IST)
  • Locusts invade UP
  • Fire breaks at Delhi's shoe factory
  • IIT-M develops high performance magnesium alloy for auto, aerospace industry
  • Vishwas Tripathi re-elected as UNI Chairman
  • Three new Covid 19 cases: 39 so far in Manipur
  • India's COVID tally jumps to 1,45,380, death toll at 4167
  • Covid 19 spreads to 29 districts in Odisha; Tally rises to 1517 with 79 fresh positive cases
  • COVID-19: Kuwait reports 665 new cases
  • Mah govt is strong; Raut tweets refuting discontent among Sena-NCP-Cong coalition
  • COVID-19 : 48 new positive cases reported in AP, one dies
  • J&K: 90-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Kashmir, toll at 24
  • Woman along with two daughters strangulated to death in UP's Unnao
  • Nine killed, 27 wounded in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend
  • Assam COVID tally rises to 595 with 47 new cases
  • 391 Nagas return home from Haryana
IndiaPosted at: May 25 2020 10:05PM


Karan Johar’s household staff tests +ve

New Delhi, May 25 (UNI) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday informed that two members of his household staff have tested positive for Covid-19.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan said all his family members have taken the swab test, and their results have come negative.
In a long social-media post, the producer said, “I’d like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isloation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us.”
More News

Fire breaks at Delhi's shoe factory

26 May 2020 | 12:37 PM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, here on Tuesday morning.

India's COVID tally jumps to 1,45,380, death toll at 4167

26 May 2020 | 12:25 PM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) With yet another sharp single day spike of more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID tally surged to 1,45,380 on Tuesday morning.

Lockdown forces 50 pc of Indians to eat less

26 May 2020 | 10:30 AM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) Vegetable prices may vary in Delhi and Bengal due to markets crash and cyclone Amphan, but one factor is common between the two - people are eating less during Lockdown.

Major fire breaks out at Tughlakabad’s slum in South East Delhi

26 May 2020 | 8:19 AM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A major fire broke out at a slum in South East Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Tuesday, Fire Department said.

Cyclone Amphan: Cabinet Secy reviews progress of relief & restoration work in WB

26 May 2020 | 12:41 AM

New Delhi, May 25 (UNI) Reviewing the coordinating efforts and restoration measures in areas of West Bengal which were affected by cyclone Amphan, the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday took stock of the situation with Central and State agencies.

