Karan Johar’s household staff tests +ve

New Delhi, May 25 (UNI) Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday informed that two members of his household staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Karan said all his family members have taken the swab test, and their results have come negative.

In a long social-media post, the producer said, “I’d like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms. The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isloation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us.”