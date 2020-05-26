Karan Johar’s household staff tests +ve

More News
26 May 2020 | 12:37 PM
New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, here on Tuesday morning.see more..
26 May 2020 | 12:25 PM
New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) With yet another sharp single day spike of more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases, India's COVID tally surged to 1,45,380 on Tuesday morning.see more..
26 May 2020 | 10:30 AM
New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) Vegetable prices may vary in Delhi and Bengal due to markets crash and cyclone Amphan, but one factor is common between the two - people are eating less during Lockdown.see more..
26 May 2020 | 8:19 AM
New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A major fire broke out at a slum in South East Delhi's Tughlakabad area on Tuesday, Fire Department said.see more..
26 May 2020 | 12:41 AM
New Delhi, May 25 (UNI) Reviewing the coordinating efforts and restoration measures in areas of West Bengal which were affected by cyclone Amphan, the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday took stock of the situation with Central and State agencies.see more..