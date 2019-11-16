Saturday, Nov 16 2019 | Time 19:15 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Presence of mind of Gateman prevent a major accident
  • 189 candidates to battle out on 13 seats as process for withdrawal ends for first phase
  • Angadi inspects Eastern DFC, expresses satisfaction
  • Police deploy tear gas against Yellow Vest protesters in Paris
  • K Srikanth crashes out of Hong Kong Open
  • Priyanka hits out at Yogi Govt, RSS over Unnao police action against farmers, BHU issues
  • Mah: Cong's Ashok Chavan says farmers aid announced by governor not sufficient
  • Drinking water in Delhi unfit for drinking; Mumbai gets thumbs up: Water Quality Report
  • Anil Ambani steps down as director of RCom
  • Ritu Phogat wins her MMA debut, beats S Korea's Kim Nam-hee
  • Ritu Phogat wins her MMA debut, beats S Korea's Kim Nam-hee
  • Mah governor announces financial relief to farmers affected by unseasonal rains
  • J&K LG approves 1 30 lakh new pension cases
  • Cong slams Modi Govt's decision to scrap NSO data, says 'hiding data is not a solution'
  • Odisha govt withdraws booklet on Gandhiji describing his death as an accidental sequence
States » EastPosted at: Nov 16 2019 1:20PM


Justice Kureshi sworn in as Tripura CJ

Justice Kureshi sworn in as Tripura CJ

Agartala, Nov 16 (UNI) Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais today administered the oath of office to Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi as the 5th Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at a simple ceremony at the Old Raj Bhawan here.
He succeeded Justice Sanjay Karol, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court last week.
Justice Kureshi arrived here with a team of guests, including High Court judges, yesterday and visited the High Court complex. He was accorded a grand reception by top High Court officials.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

189 candidates to battle out on 13 seats as process for withdrawal ends for first phase

16 Nov 2019 | 7:10 PM

Ranchi, Nov 16 (UNI) At the end of the stipulated time frame for the withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of elections on 13 seats of the state a total of 189 candidates are now in the race to reach the Vidhan Sabha with polling all scheduled to be held on November 30.

see more..
Odisha govt withdraws booklet on Gandhiji describing his death as an accidental sequence

Odisha govt withdraws booklet on Gandhiji describing his death as an accidental sequence

16 Nov 2019 | 7:05 PM

Bhubaneswar, Nov 16 (UNI) Odisha government has withdrawn the booklet distributed
in school attributing the death of Mahatma Gandhi as an ‘accidental sequence of events'.

see more..
Sharad Yadav meets Lalu in RIMS, discuss Jharkhand polls

Sharad Yadav meets Lalu in RIMS, discuss Jharkhand polls

16 Nov 2019 | 6:58 PM

Ranchi, Nov 16 (UNI) Senior leader Sharad Yadav met jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at the paying ward of RIMS here during which discussion took place between the two leaders over the campaigning in the Vidhan Sabha polls.

see more..
Mamata calla upon journalists to always report truth fearlessly

Mamata calla upon journalists to always report truth fearlessly

16 Nov 2019 | 6:52 PM

Kolkata, Nov 16 (UNI) On the occasion of National Press Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called upon the journalists to always report the truth fearlessly.

see more..
Nitish makes aerial survey of western Kosi canal and embankment and damaged Kamla river embankment

Nitish makes aerial survey of western Kosi canal and embankment and damaged Kamla river embankment

16 Nov 2019 | 6:41 PM

Patna, Nov 16 (UNI) Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today made an aerial survey of western Kosi canal and embankment and Kamla river embankment getting damaged during the heavy flood this year.

see more..
image