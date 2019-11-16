Justice Kureshi sworn in as Tripura CJ

Agartala, Nov 16 (UNI) Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais today administered the oath of office to Bombay High Court judge Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi as the 5th Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at a simple ceremony at the Old Raj Bhawan here.
He succeeded Justice Sanjay Karol, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court last week.
Justice Kureshi arrived here with a team of guests, including High Court judges, yesterday and visited the High Court complex. He was accorded a grand reception by top High Court officials.