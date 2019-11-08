Friday, Nov 8 2019 | Time 14:37 Hrs(IST)
  • Afghanistan aim to end winless streak
  • Rajini appeals to people to maintain peace irrespective of Ayodhya verdict
  • Govt counters Moody's downgrading, says proactively taken policy decisions
  • Malan, Morgan stand breaks records, and New Zealand too
  • Me, Chidambaram were ill-treated in Tihar Jail- D K Shivakumar
  • Sundar confident of securing series after starring in second T20I against Bangladesh
  • Grand Alliance to stage dharna on November 13 to protest NDA government policies
  • BJP defends govt move on withdrawing OCI card to scribe Aatish Ali Taseer
  • Ayodhya security: vehicles towards Ramjanmabhoomi banned
  • Some trying to paint me with BJP colours : Rajini
  • KPL match fixing: KSCA suspends Belagavi Panthers franchise
  • BSP chief withdrew guest house case against Mulayam as goodwill gesture: source
  • Former Mohun Bagan secretary Anjan Mitra dies at 72
States » NorthPosted at: Nov 8 2019 12:21PM


Jawan martyred as Pakistan violates truce along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 8 (UNI) An army Jawan on Friday attained martyrdom as Pakistan violated the Ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"One soldier martyred during ceasefire violation by Pakistan during wee hours on Friday," defence spokesman here said.
He said that at about 0230 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of District Poonch.

Ayodhya security: vehicles towards Ramjanmabhoomi banned

08 Nov 2019 | 1:48 PM

Ayodhya, Nov 8 (UNI) As part of the stringent security measures ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, starting Friday, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards the disputed site.

UP robbery: SP suspends 'careless cops'

08 Nov 2019 | 1:29 PM

Jaunpur, Nov 8 (UNI) Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Chavi has suspended a SWAT and a surveillance In-charge of the district on charges of dereliction of duty, the SP said on Friday.

BSP chief withdrew guest house case against Mulayam as goodwill gesture: source

08 Nov 2019 | 1:15 PM

Lucknow, Nov 8 (UNI) Prior to the 'mahagathbandhan', Bahujan Samaj Party chief had withdrawn the infamous guest house case of 1995 against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and 11 others as a goodwill gesture to end the over-two-decade long rift between the two regional giants, a source disclosed here on Friday.

Smoke from Lucknow Mail coach axle leads to chaos, no injuries reported

08 Nov 2019 | 1:07 PM

Hardoi, Nov 8 (UNI) Tension gripped passengers after smoke billowed from the hot axle of one of the AC coaches of the New Delhi-bound Lucknow Mail (12229) at the Hardoi railway station, railway police sources said on Friday.

BSP chief withdrew guest house case against Mulayam as goodwill gesture: source

08 Nov 2019 | 12:59 PM

Lucknow, Nov 8 (UNI) Just prior to entering into mahagathbandhan with Samajwadi Party and others, Bahujan Samaj Party chief had withdrawn the infamous guest house case of 1995 against SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and 11 others as a goodwill gesture to end the over-two-decade long rift between the two regional giants, a source disclosed here on Friday.

