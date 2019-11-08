Jawan martyred as Pakistan violates truce along LoC in Poonch

More News
08 Nov 2019 | 1:48 PM
Ayodhya, Nov 8 (UNI) As part of the stringent security measures ahead of the Supreme Court's crucial verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, starting Friday, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed towards the disputed site.
08 Nov 2019 | 1:29 PM
Jaunpur, Nov 8 (UNI) Superintendent of Police Ravishankar Chavi has suspended a SWAT and a surveillance In-charge of the district on charges of dereliction of duty, the SP said on Friday.
08 Nov 2019 | 1:15 PM
Lucknow, Nov 8 (UNI) Prior to the 'mahagathbandhan', Bahujan Samaj Party chief had withdrawn the infamous guest house case of 1995 against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and 11 others as a goodwill gesture to end the over-two-decade long rift between the two regional giants, a source disclosed here on Friday.
08 Nov 2019 | 1:07 PM
Hardoi, Nov 8 (UNI) Tension gripped passengers after smoke billowed from the hot axle of one of the AC coaches of the New Delhi-bound Lucknow Mail (12229) at the Hardoi railway station, railway police sources said on Friday.
08 Nov 2019 | 12:59 PM
