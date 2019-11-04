It's best time to invest in India, says PM; pitches for enhanced ASEAN-India ties

Bangkok, Nov 3 (UNI) At a time when the overall relations between India and ASEAN have been on an upswing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the ten-member strong group will remain a key component of India's Act East Policy.

He said the convergence of views between India and ASEAN for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region ought to be welcomed.

In his opening remarks while co-chairing the 16th ASEAN-India Summit here, Mr Modi congratulated Vietnam for being selected as the chair to lead and guide ASEAN next year.

"An integrated, well organised and progressive ASEAN is always in India's interest. We should better and enhance surface, maritime and air connectivity and digital links," he said, adding that India is committed to further strengthen the partnership.

Mr Modi laid out a roadmap for further expansion of India's multi-sectoral engagement with ASEAN, considered one of the influential groupings for trade and investment globally in the contemporary setting.

He said there was an opportunity for boosting cooperation in the maritime security and blue economy and also scientific research, agriculture, engineering and digital technology.

In the given global situation marred by economic recession, countries such as the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

Investment from ASEAN to India has been over USD 70 billion in the last 17 years.

The ASEAN region along with India together comprises combined population of 1.85 billion people and the combined GDP has been estimated at over USD 3.8 trillion.

Earlier addressing a function to observe Suvarna Jayanti or the Golden Jubilee of the Aditya Birla Group in Bangkok, Mr Modi said, "This is the best time to be in India".

"India is now one of the world's most attractive economies for investment and the country is undergoing transformative changes. The country has stopped working in a routine and a bureaucratic manner," he said.

"For investment and easy business, come to India. To innovate and starting up, come to India. To experience some of the best tourist sites and warm hospitality of people, come to India. India awaits you with open arms," he said.

UNI DEVN SV 1326