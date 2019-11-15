INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects PC bail plea

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Justice Suresh Kait of Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Finance Minister and Indian National Congress veteran leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case, related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board during his watch.

A Special Court had ordered judicial custody of the high-profile politician till November 27, 2019, in the case.

Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in the month of May 2017 over alleged graft in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was Finance Minister.