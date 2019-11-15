Friday, Nov 15 2019 | Time 22:00 Hrs(IST)
INX Media case: Delhi HC rejects PC bail plea

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Justice Suresh Kait of Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of former Finance Minister and Indian National Congress veteran leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media case, related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board during his watch.
A Special Court had ordered judicial custody of the high-profile politician till November 27, 2019, in the case.
Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in the month of May 2017 over alleged graft in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007, when Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

Shah asks CRPF to carry out decisive campaign against Naxal in next 6 months

15 Nov 2019 | 9:42 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in next six months and also against the urban Naxals and their facilitators.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are simplified essence of life: Javadekar

15 Nov 2019 | 9:36 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday reiterated Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of Kirat Karo, Vand Shako, Nam Japo that form the three pillars of Sikhism.

Kejriwal provides relief assistance of Rs 10 lakh to family of deceased journalist

15 Nov 2019 | 8:58 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has provided a relief assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of journalist Ramesh Kumar, who died in a road accident.

Govt not to release Consumer Expenditure Survey data 2017-2018 due to ‘data quality issues’

15 Nov 2019 | 8:45 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said it has decided not to release Consumer Expenditure survey results for 2017-18, citing ‘data quality issues’.

Centre appeals to Naga tribes to maintain cordial ties with fellow communities in Manipur

15 Nov 2019 | 8:41 PM

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) With an aim to settle the long pending contentious Naga peace talks in Manipur, the Centre on Friday appealed to all Naga tribes to maintain cordial relations with fellow communities in the State.

