WorldPosted at: Nov 6 2019 4:36PM


India gains $755 mln in exports to US owing to US-China trade war

United Nations, Nov 6 (UNI) India made a smaller but substantial export gain of
755 million to the US in the first half of 2019 following trade diversion effects of Washington’s tariff war with China, says a study.
The study by the UN Conference on and Trade and Development says that imports from other countries increased to the US as a consequence of the country's bilateral tariffs on China.
Prize of $50,000 launched for women mathematicians in honour of Maryam Mirzakhani

06 Nov 2019 | 5:45 PM

San Francisco, Nov 6 (UNI) As a homage to the legacy of the late Iranian mathematician Maryam Mirzakhani, the Breakthrough Prize Foundation has launched an award named after her to honour outstanding women in the field of mathematics.

Over 148 observers to monitor Sri Lankan presidential election

06 Nov 2019 | 5:27 PM

Colombo, Nov 6 (UNI) Over 148 foreign observers are expected to arrive in the country next week to monitor the November 16 presidential election in Sri Lanka, the Elections Commission said on Wednesday.

Bangladesh needs to ensure quick repatriation of Rohingya to Myanmar: Momen

06 Nov 2019 | 5:27 PM

Dhaka, Nov 6 (UNI) Bangladesh on Wednesday said that the global leadership, especially South Asian partners, needed to do more to ensure quick repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.

United Nations, Nov 6 (UNI) India made a smaller but substantial export gain of $755 million to the US in the first half of 2019 following trade diversion effects of Washington’s tariff war with China, says a study.

06 Nov 2019 | 4:17 PM

Dhaka, Nov 6 (UNI) US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells has said her country wants to make big investments in Bangladesh in the potential areas, including infrastructure and energy, under the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS).

