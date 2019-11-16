Govt not to release Consumer Expenditure Survey data 2017-2018 due to ‘data quality issues’

More News
15 Nov 2019 | 11:04 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) A Delhi Court on Friday after hearing an anticipatory bail application plea filed on behalf of the leader of Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Shehla Rashid who was booked for sedition over her controversial tweets on Kashmir passed a direction to Delhi Police Special Cell to give her ten days notice if need to arrest her arises.
15 Nov 2019 | 10:32 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted searches at three locations of the Amnesty International including Bengaluru and Delhi in connection with an alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
15 Nov 2019 | 10:23 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has declined the media's requests for interviews.
15 Nov 2019 | 10:08 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in next six months and also against the urban Naxals and their facilitators.
15 Nov 2019 | 9:45 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) As a part of "Orange The World global Campaign" to end violence against women, the Union Home Ministry on Friday flagged of an awareness campaign on women safety and empowerment issues in the Delhi metro on at Sultanpur Metro Station.