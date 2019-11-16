Govt not to release Consumer Expenditure Survey data 2017-2018 due to ‘data quality issues’

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said it has decided not to release Consumer Expenditure survey results for 2017-18, citing ‘data quality issues’.

In a statement issued here, the ministry said that it is separately examining the feasibility of conducting the next Consumer Expenditure Survey in 2020-2021 and 2021-22 after incorporating all data quality refinements in the survey process.

Citing media reports that consumer spending is falling, the Ministry said that the report has been withheld due to its ‘adverse’ findings. It also stated that there is a rigorous procedure for vetting of data and reports which are produced through surveys.