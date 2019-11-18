Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 09:10 Hrs(IST)
image
WorldPosted at: Nov 17 2019 1:49PM


Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lanka presidential poll

Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lanka presidential poll

Colombo, Nov 17(UNI) Sri Lanka’s former Defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday won the Presidential election, according to the preliminary results from the country’s Election Commission.
The former defence chief has won with 50.46 per cent of the vote.
Though the final official results are yet to be announced, reports said that Rajapaksa's main rival Sajith Premadasa, son of former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, has conceded his defeat.
He has stepped down from this housing minister post.
Taking to social networking site, Twitter, Mr Premadasa wrote, "It is my privilege to honour the people's decision and congratulate Mr Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election. I am grateful to our citizens who voted for me."

UNI SB JTS 1447

