Genrobotic innovations inks MoU with Tata Brabo for bulk production of Bandicoot

AIBEA appeals Sitharaman to exempt deposits of PSBs, Commercial Banks from DICGC cover 18 Nov 2019 | 8:03 PM Hyderbad, Nov 18 (UNI) All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt the deposits of Public Sector Banks and Commercial Banks, which are covered by Section 45 of the Banking Regulations Act from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

ADB, India Sign 91 million dollars loan for water management in K'taka 18 Nov 2019 | 7:27 PM New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government on Monday signed a 91 million dollars loan to modernise the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river that will help improve irrigation water use efficiency and contribute to improving sustainable water security in Karnataka.

NI-MSME to organize training prog from Nov 25 18 Nov 2019 | 7:23 PM Hyderabad, Nov 18 (UNI) National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME ) will organize a three-day training programme on "Strategies for Development of Food Processing Enterprises" at its Yousufguda campus here from November 25.

Electropreneur Park enters sixth season, invites entries from electronic hardware 18 Nov 2019 | 6:51 PM New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) With an aim to promote ingenious manufacturing in Electronics System Development and Maintenance, Electropreneur Park is all set to nurture another 10 budding entrepreneurs in the electronic eco-system of India in its upcoming sixth edition.