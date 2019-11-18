Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 21:23 Hrs(IST)
image
  • MP Guv wishes CM
  • Nominees, rebel ministers file nomination for Vijayanagar Assy segment
  • JKPA urges PCI to intervene in new online ad policy of Centre
  • Bill Gates meets Modi, praises him
  • Excise officials seize Rs 1 37 Cr worth spirit, four tankers, four arrested
  • Sunil Kujur becomes Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Election Commissioner
  • Sangrur Dalit death: Punjab govt announces Rs 20 lakh compensation, govt job for widow
  • Training programme for Madrassa teachers at MANUU starts from Nov 19
  • Moderate tremor of 4 3 intensity in Kutch district of Gujarat, no damage reported
  • Sangrur Dalit death: Punjab govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for widow
  • Rijiju praises launch of Olympic Channel's Hindi platform
  • Rijiju praises launch of Olympic Channel's Hindi platform
  • Pak fires small arms, shells mortars on LoC in Rajouri
  • Punjab Dalit death: BJP demands Rs 50 lakh compensation
  • Mann rakes up economic slowdown in Lok Sabha
Business EconomyPosted at: Nov 18 2019 4:43PM


Genrobotic innovations inks MoU with Tata Brabo for bulk production of Bandicoot

Genrobotic innovations inks MoU with Tata Brabo for bulk production of Bandicoot

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 18 (UNI) Robotic scavenger maker Genrobotic Innovations, promoted by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TATA Brabo for bulk production of the sewer cleaning robot, Bandicoot.
The MoU will help the startup to ensure high production standards and meet the rising demand for Bandicoot, to phase out manual sewer cleaning across the country, an official release said on Monday.
Genrobotics is the pioneer in the development of manhole-cleaning robot in the world.

Please log in to get detailed story.
More News

AIBEA appeals Sitharaman to exempt deposits of PSBs, Commercial Banks from DICGC cover

18 Nov 2019 | 8:03 PM

Hyderbad, Nov 18 (UNI) All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt the deposits of Public Sector Banks and Commercial Banks, which are covered by Section 45 of the Banking Regulations Act from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

see more..
ADB, India Sign 91 million dollars loan for water management in K'taka

ADB, India Sign 91 million dollars loan for water management in K'taka

18 Nov 2019 | 7:27 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government on Monday signed a 91 million dollars loan to modernise the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river that will help improve irrigation water use efficiency and contribute to improving sustainable water security in Karnataka.

see more..

NI-MSME to organize training prog from Nov 25

18 Nov 2019 | 7:23 PM

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (UNI) National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME ) will organize a three-day training programme on “Strategies for Development of Food Processing Enterprises” at its Yousufguda campus here from November 25.

see more..
Electropreneur Park enters sixth season, invites entries from electronic hardware

Electropreneur Park enters sixth season, invites entries from electronic hardware

18 Nov 2019 | 6:51 PM

New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) With an aim to promote ingenious manufacturing in Electronics System Development and Maintenance, Electropreneur Park is all set to nurture another 10 budding entrepreneurs in the electronic eco-system of India in its upcoming sixth edition.

see more..
Sund Fin's Home Finance subsidiary gets new name

Sund Fin's Home Finance subsidiary gets new name

18 Nov 2019 | 6:46 PM

Chennai Nov 18 (UNI) Consequent to the receipt of all regulatory
approvals relating to the acquisition by Sundaram Finance of BNP
Paribas Personal Finance’s stake in Sundaram BNP Paribas Home
Finance Limited, the name of the Sundaram Finance’s Home Finance
subsidiary has been changed to Sundaram Home Finance Limited
with effective from today.

see more..
image