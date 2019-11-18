Genrobotic innovations inks MoU with Tata Brabo for bulk production of Bandicoot

More News
18 Nov 2019 | 8:03 PM
Hyderbad, Nov 18 (UNI) All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) has appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt the deposits of Public Sector Banks and Commercial Banks, which are covered by Section 45 of the Banking Regulations Act from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 7:27 PM
New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government on Monday signed a 91 million dollars loan to modernise the Vijayanagara Channel irrigation systems and prepare river basin management plans in the Krishna river that will help improve irrigation water use efficiency and contribute to improving sustainable water security in Karnataka.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 7:23 PM
Hyderabad, Nov 18 (UNI) National Institute for MSME (NI-MSME ) will organize a three-day training programme on “Strategies for Development of Food Processing Enterprises” at its Yousufguda campus here from November 25.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 6:51 PM
New Delhi, Nov 18 (UNI) With an aim to promote ingenious manufacturing in Electronics System Development and Maintenance, Electropreneur Park is all set to nurture another 10 budding entrepreneurs in the electronic eco-system of India in its upcoming sixth edition.see more..
18 Nov 2019 | 6:46 PM
Chennai Nov 18 (UNI) Consequent to the receipt of all regulatorysee more..
approvals relating to the acquisition by Sundaram Finance of BNP
Paribas Personal Finance’s stake in Sundaram BNP Paribas Home
Finance Limited, the name of the Sundaram Finance’s Home Finance
subsidiary has been changed to Sundaram Home Finance Limited
with effective from today.