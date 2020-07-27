Monday, Jul 27 2020 | Time 02:54 Hrs(IST)
  • Saudi Arabia reports 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 266,941 in total
  • Singapore reports 481 new COVID-19 cases, tally over 50,000
  • Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 828,214: Africa CDC
  • Covid-19 cases in Nashik surpass 12,000
  • Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Portugal top 50,000
  • Covid-19 cases in Thane exceed 78,000
  • Chhattisgarh again registers biggest ever surge of 429 Coronavirus patients, four deaths
  • Hong Kong reports 128 new COVID-19 cases, tightens testing, quarantine for sea, air crews
  • Kolhapur DC extends lockdown till July 31 with few relaxations
  • Bihar: Dr Dipak Prasad appointed as state Election Commissioner
  • Coronavirus claims 17 lives in Bihar, death toll swells to 249
  • Belarus reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 67,132
  • 3rd Test, Day 3: Windies 10/2 at stumps, need 389 runs to win against England
  • Anti-racism protest in US city Seattle results in 45 arrests, 21 officers injured
States » NorthPosted at: Jul 26 2020 9:02PM


Gehlot proposes Assy session, without Floor Test

Jaipur, Jul 26 (UNI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent a fresh proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra, urging the latter to convene the Assembly session from July 31, albeit, without the mentioning the Floor Test, which the Congress has been demanding for quite some time, party sources told UNI on Sunday.
The proposal was sent in response to the six points demanded by the Governor. Though the Gehlot side is seeking an immediate Floor Test to prove their majority in the House, yet, the latest proposal reached the Raj Bhawan with seven days notice without any mention about conducting a floor test.
According to sources, Mr Gehlot has asked the Governor to convene the Assembly session from July 31 and introduce six Bills.
The Gehlot Cabinet had earlier sent a proposal to the Governor, requesting to call the Assembly session from July 27, but the Governor rejected it outrightly, stating that it lacked the date and reason for calling the session.
The Governor demanded answer on six points.
After this, Congress MLAs gheraoed the Governor's House on Friday and staged a sit-in for over five hours. The MLAs of the grand-old-party ended their protest, after the Governor gave them the assurance to call the Assembly Session soon.
The ball is in the court of Mr Mishra now.
War against COVID-19: MP CM stresses on role of voluntary bodies

26 Jul 2020 | 11:50 PM

Bhopal, July 26 (UNI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underlined on Sunday that voluntary organisations be roped in for disseminating awareness vis-à-vis adoption of measures to combat the ‘millennium scourge’.
“For attaining this objective, it is imperative to rapidly prepare an outline and implement it. Perception against the contagion is possible only with assistance of society in entirety as the government machinery alone is insufficient for this purpose. A framework should be created to connect the people so that they comprehend its gravity and spread consciousness through communication. The masses must be advised to wear masks and practice social distancing. We will be able to emerge victorious in this epic battle against the pathogen only with cooperation of the general public,” the veteran leader was officially quoted as saying while reviewing the situation via videoconferencing from the infirmary where he is undergoing treatment.

BSP orders its six MLAs to vote against Cong in No- Confidence Motion

26 Jul 2020 | 11:41 PM

Jaipur, Jul 26 (UNI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Sunday issued a whip to all it's six Legislators in Rajasthan not to vote for the Congress government during a "No Confidence Motion," whenever held in the state.

127 new cases on Sunday in Himachal, tally mounts to 2176

26 Jul 2020 | 11:40 PM

Shimla, Jul 26 (UNI) Himachal Pradesh registered 127 new cases of Coronavirus on Sunday increasing the tally in the state to 2176, senior officer of Government Confirmed.

Vice chairman of HP Transport Corporation among 6 found corona positive in Hamirpur

26 Jul 2020 | 11:20 PM

Hamirpur (HP), Jul 26 (UNI) Six more persons have been found corona positive and three old patients have been cured in the Hamirpur district as per the latest information given by the health department on Sunday night.

Three members of family gunned down over enmity in UP's Kasganj

26 Jul 2020 | 10:54 PM

Kasganj, Jul 26 (UNI) Three members of a former pradhan's family were killed and two others injured when criminals opened indiscriminate firing on them over an old enmity in Soro area near Agra- Bareilly highway of the district on Sunday night.

