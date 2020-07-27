Gehlot proposes Assy session, without Floor Test

Jaipur, Jul 26 (UNI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent a fresh proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra, urging the latter to convene the Assembly session from July 31, albeit, without the mentioning the Floor Test, which the Congress has been demanding for quite some time, party sources told UNI on Sunday.

The proposal was sent in response to the six points demanded by the Governor. Though the Gehlot side is seeking an immediate Floor Test to prove their majority in the House, yet, the latest proposal reached the Raj Bhawan with seven days notice without any mention about conducting a floor test.

According to sources, Mr Gehlot has asked the Governor to convene the Assembly session from July 31 and introduce six Bills.

The Gehlot Cabinet had earlier sent a proposal to the Governor, requesting to call the Assembly session from July 27, but the Governor rejected it outrightly, stating that it lacked the date and reason for calling the session.

The Governor demanded answer on six points.

After this, Congress MLAs gheraoed the Governor's House on Friday and staged a sit-in for over five hours. The MLAs of the grand-old-party ended their protest, after the Governor gave them the assurance to call the Assembly Session soon.

The ball is in the court of Mr Mishra now.

