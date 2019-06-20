First batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K to leave for Saudi Arabia on Jul 4

More News
20 Jun 2019 | 1:07 PM
Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) A youth was injured when he jumped off of a slow moving train in a village in central Kashmir district of Budgam.
20 Jun 2019 | 12:07 PM
Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the devolution of various development programmes, schemes and activities relating to Social Forestry Department to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in pursuance to the provisions contained in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (amended up to October 2018), an official spokesman said here.
20 Jun 2019 | 12:04 PM
Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Jammu and Kashmir were being involved in strengthening electrification system, including reduction of transmission loss, theft and covering left out houses in the state, an official spokesman said.
20 Jun 2019 | 11:28 AM
Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) About 150 landline telephones and broadband connections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) remained down since June 16 evening in the uptown Srinagar, badly affecting professionals, including doctors, mediapersons and students.
20 Jun 2019 | 11:04 AM
Lucknow, Jun 20 (UNI) Seven children were feared drowned as a pick-up van carrying them fell in the Indira canal here in the state capital on Thursday.