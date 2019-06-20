Thursday, Jun 20 2019 | Time 13:22 Hrs(IST)
States » NorthPosted at: Jun 18 2019 8:02PM


First batch of Hajj pilgrims from J&K to leave for Saudi Arabia on Jul 4

Srinagar, Jun 18 (UNI) The first batch of pilgrims from the Jammu and Kashmir undertaking Hajj -2019 pilgrimage will leave Srinagar International Airport for Saudi Arabia on July 4, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, he said pilgrims have been directed to deposit insurance premium, transport charges.
He said Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir Division and concerned officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements are put in place for the Hajj pilgrims in their respective districts.
Mr Khan through video conferencing took a district-wise appraisal of preparations and arrangements for Hajj pilgrims from each District Development Commissioners of Kashmir Division.
The meeting was informed that 11,600 Hajj pilgrims will perform Hajj this year from the J&K.
It was revealed that the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from the Kashmir valley will leave on July 4, he said adding 70 flights, ferrying 150 pilgrims in each flight will fly from Srinagar Airport up till July 29.
He said it was urged that all the Hajj pilgrims will reach Hajj House, Bemina four hours before their scheduled flight schedule for necessary departure procedure.
While reviewing the arrangements and facilities being provided to the Hajj pilgrims of the state, the Divisional Commissioner directed the PDD to install generator sets to supplement the uninterrupted power supply to the Hajj house Bemina.
He also directed the concerned officers to put all arrangements with regard to maintaining a regular supply of drinking water, sanitation, besides the establishment of medical camp along with services of medical officers and ambulance available at Hajj House Srinagar and at Airport 24x7 to facilitate the pilgrims. SRTC will provide an adequate number of high-end buses for transporting the pilgrims from Hajj House to the Airport.
Khan directed SMC officers to ensure proper sanitation is maintained in and around the Hajj House, besides providing additional mobile toilets in Hajj House and Airport so that pilgrims do not face any kind of difficulty.
Road and Buildings (R&B) engineers were asked to carry out immediate macadamization of link roads in Hajj House, while as the Fire Tenders will be deployed at Hajj House and Airport. For real-time announcements for Hajjis, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shall install Public Address System (PAS) at Bemina and Srinagar Airport.
MORE UNI BAS YSS JW2000
Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) A youth was injured when he jumped off of a slow moving train in a village in central Kashmir district of Budgam.

Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the devolution of various development programmes, schemes and activities relating to Social Forestry Department to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in pursuance to the provisions contained in the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, 1989 (amended up to October 2018), an official spokesman said here.

Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) The Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in Jammu and Kashmir were being involved in strengthening electrification system, including reduction of transmission loss, theft and covering left out houses in the state, an official spokesman said.

Srinagar, Jun 20 (UNI) About 150 landline telephones and broadband connections of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) remained down since June 16 evening in the uptown Srinagar, badly affecting professionals, including doctors, mediapersons and students.

Lucknow, Jun 20 (UNI) Seven children were feared drowned as a pick-up van carrying them fell in the Indira canal here in the state capital on Thursday.

