Fire breaks at Delhi's shoe factory

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, here on Tuesday morning.

“A call was received at 0834 hrs that a fire broke out at a shoes factory in Keshavpuram area, and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” a fire official said.

The fire was of medium category and was controlled at 1150 hrs, he said, adding no casualty has been reported.