IndiaPosted at: May 26 2020 12:37PM


Fire breaks at Delhi's shoe factory

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) A fire broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, here on Tuesday morning.
“A call was received at 0834 hrs that a fire broke out at a shoes factory in Keshavpuram area, and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” a fire official said.
The fire was of medium category and was controlled at 1150 hrs, he said, adding no casualty has been reported.
Lockdown has failed to contain Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

26 May 2020 | 2:47 PM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) Asserting that the four stages of lockdown have failed to achieve its desired results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the government should spell out its strategy as the number of Covid-19 cases is on a rise.

PM IS ON BACKFOOT, HE SHOULD COME OUT AND ADDRESS THE NATION AGAIN: RAHUL

26 May 2020 | 1:55 PM

DUE TO NON LOCKDOWN SITUATION AND HAPHAZARD OPENING, THERE WILL BE SECOND WAVE OF CORONA WHICH WILL BE EXTREMELY DEVASTATING: RAHUL

26 May 2020 | 1:46 PM

Gadkari inaugurates breakthrough event of Chamba Tunnel under Chardham Pariyojana

26 May 2020 | 1:44 PM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated the breakthrough event of Chamba Tunnel under Chardham Pariyojana through video conference mode.

Warda Nadiadwala, Farhad Samji come together to thank frontline workers with unique song

26 May 2020 | 1:39 PM

New Delhi, May 26 (UNI) Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife ha tied up with writer-director Farhad Samji to thank all the frontline warriors of the country, with a song titled 'Yeh Zindagi'.

