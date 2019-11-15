Fake invoice racket involving Rs 22 cr GST busted

More News
15 Nov 2019 | 9:42 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to carry out effective and decisive campaign against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in next six months and also against the urban Naxals and their facilitators.see more..
15 Nov 2019 | 9:36 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Friday reiterated Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message of Kirat Karo, Vand Shako, Nam Japo that form the three pillars of Sikhism.see more..
15 Nov 2019 | 8:58 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has provided a relief assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of journalist Ramesh Kumar, who died in a road accident.see more..
15 Nov 2019 | 8:45 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Friday said it has decided not to release Consumer Expenditure survey results for 2017-18, citing ‘data quality issues’.see more..
15 Nov 2019 | 8:41 PM
New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) With an aim to settle the long pending contentious Naga peace talks in Manipur, the Centre on Friday appealed to all Naga tribes to maintain cordial relations with fellow communities in the State.see more..