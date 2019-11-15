Fake invoice racket involving Rs 22 cr GST busted

New Delhi, Nov 15 (UNI) Central GST Delhi North Commissionerate has unearthed a racket of issuance of fake invoices without actual supply of goods and services and arrested two people in this connection.

The accused were found to be operating 42 fake firms created to facilitate fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC), thus defrauding the Exchequer, according to a Finance ministry statement here on Friday.

Prima facie fraudulent ITC of about Rs 22 crore has been passed on using invoices involving an amount of Rs 150 crore.