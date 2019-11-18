Monday, Nov 18 2019 | Time 12:15 Hrs(IST)
image
  • Anand Bhawan, other buildings run by Gandhis served notice by Prayagraj corporation
  • Udhav Thakre defers Ayodhya visit
  • We want frank discussions on all matters: PM
  • History to beckon iconic Eden Gardens as first-ever Pink ball Test barely days away
  • History to beckon iconic Eden Gardens as first-ever Pink ball Test barely days away
  • Sensex up by 75 pts
  • London Court to hold hearing on Assange's extradition to US on Monday
  • Three family members killed, 8 injured in road mishap in Balrampur
  • Former Cong minister Tanveer Sait attacked by youth in Mysuru
  • Former Cong minister Tanveer Sait attacked by youth in Mysuru
  • Justice S A Bobde takes oath as 47th CJI
  • If Balasaheb were alive, so there would not have been any delay in govt formation: Danve
  • JUSTICE S A BOBDE TAKES OATH AS CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA
  • Pak activating Hindu 'fifth column', fears Kashmiri Pandit's outfit
  • Kim asserts necessity of being prepared for war during military drill
WorldPosted at: Nov 17 2019 10:03AM


Dengue affects more than 2.7 million people in Americas: PAHO

Dengue affects more than 2.7 million people in Americas: PAHO

Washington, Nov 17 (UNI) Dengue in the Americas has reached the highest number of cases recorded so far, with more than 2.7 million cases, including 22,127 severe cases and 1,206 deaths reported at the end of October 2019, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) update said.
According to the update, the largest previous epidemic of dengue was in 2015, but the 2019 number of 2,733,635 cases is 13 percent higher than the 2015 numbers.
Despite the increase in case numbers, the lethality rate, or proportion of deaths in dengue cases, was 26 per cent less in 2019, it said.
The four dengue virus stereotypes were present in the Americas and co-circulation of all four was reported in Brazil, Guatemala, and Mexico in 2019. Simultaneous circulation of two or more types
increases the occurrence of severe cases of dengue.
Brazil, given its large population, had the highest numbers in this update, with 2,070,170 cases reported. Mexico had 213,822 cases, Nicaragua reported 157,573 cases, Colombia had 106,066 and Honduras 96,379 cases.
But the countries with the highest incidence rates, which link case numbers to population, were Belize with 1,021 cases per 100,000 population; El Salvador with 375 cases per 100,000 population;
Honduras with 995.5 cases per 100,000 population, and Nicaragua, which had 2,271 cases per 100,000 population, it further said.
The fifth country with highest incidence rate in the Americas is Brazil, with 711.2 cases per 100,000
population.
In the update, PAHO provides detailed advice on how to manage and treat cases of dengue, noting that 'Early recognition of warning signs at different stages of the disease was critical in order to provide necessary health care and prevent progression to severe disease.'
PAHO also notes, 'Risk communication and information to the public is essential during outbreaks to reduce adverse impact, decrease domestic breeding sites, and for affected persons to seek timely
medical assistance, and therefore prevent severe cases and deaths from dengue. Communication messages should focus on the identification of warning signs and obtaining timely medical assistance. In addition, communication campaigns should raise public awareness on the
importance of vector control interventions at home, identification of febrile cases, and special measures for vector control.'
UNI XC-BM JTS 0958

More News
Sri Lanka: Cabinet ministers urge PM to step down

Sri Lanka: Cabinet ministers urge PM to step down

18 Nov 2019 | 8:50 AM

Colombo, Nov 18 (UNI) As the newly elected Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to assume office on Monday, a few Cabinet ministers have requested Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to step down from his office paving way for Rajapaksa to form a government in conformity with the mandate he has received in these elections.

see more..
Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to take oath as 7th Lankan President today

Gotabaya Rajapaksa set to take oath as 7th Lankan President today

18 Nov 2019 | 8:43 AM

Colombo, Nov 18 (UNI) Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the new President of Sri Lanka on Monday in Anuradhapura after he won the Saturday's presidential polls.

see more..
'Road accidents killing more people than diseases'

'Road accidents killing more people than diseases'

18 Nov 2019 | 8:13 AM

United Nations, Nov 18 (UNI) Noting that more than 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that more young people between the ages of 15 and 29 die from road crashes annually than from HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis or homicide.

see more..

Libya deports 62 illegal immigrants

18 Nov 2019 | 8:13 AM

Tripoli, Nov 18 (UNI) Libya's Immigration Control Department has announced that the country has deported 62 illegal immigrants to Chad and Sudan.

see more..
Dutch Queen to visit Pakistan from Nov 25-27

Dutch Queen to visit Pakistan from Nov 25-27

18 Nov 2019 | 8:05 AM

Islamabad, Nov 18 (UNI) Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is scheduled to visit Pakistan from November 25-27 in her capacity as the United Nations Secretary General's Special Advocate (UNSGSA) for inclusive finance for development.

see more..
image