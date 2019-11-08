Crossfire: Gandhi family often violated SPG security code, assert officials

New Delhi, Nov 8 (UNI) A high-decibel controversy broke out on Friday over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group cover to members of the first family of the Indian National Congress.

Sources revealed here that contradictory to the hype being created over 'vendetta politics', on a number of occasions the Gandhis had made 'undesirable' remarks against SPG and also charged the elite force with collecting their 'personal and confidential information.'

"Since May 2014, Priyanka Gandhi has often levelled allegations that SPG officials were collecting her personal and confidential information and sharing it with unauthorised persons. She even threatened to drag top officials of the SPG to court," the sources said here.

Sources also said that Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Banaskantha in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat in 2017, violated security norms himself and that could have endangered his life.

He traveled in a non-BR car 'against the security advice of SPG.' There was stone pelting on the non-BR private car of the protectee in which a SPG PSO was injured.

"In many of the 143 foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi had shared the travel itinerary at the eleventh hour preventing the SPG officers from accompanying him," the sources added.

