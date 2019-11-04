Monday, Nov 4 2019 | Time 22:34 Hrs(IST)
States » NorthPosted at: Nov 4 2019 5:43PM


Civilian killed, 38 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Civilian killed, 38 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 4 (UNI) A vendor from Uttar Pradesh was killed and about 38 other people were injured, including four critically, in a grenade attack, here on Monday.

This is the fourth grenade attack in the city during the last over a month and first, since the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh officially came into existence on October 31.

More News

Jyotiraditya’s MP visit deferred

04 Nov 2019 | 10:27 PM

Bhopal, Nov 4 (UNI) Erstwhile central minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s three-day visit to Gwalior-Chambal region – which was to commence on Tuesday – stands postponed.

PS Home, DG Prisons meet Lt Governor Murmu

04 Nov 2019 | 10:16 PM

Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra and V K Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons, Fire and Emergency on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.

OGW arrested with ammunition in Kishtwar

04 Nov 2019 | 10:14 PM

Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) Police on Monday arrested one over ground worker in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Multipronged strategy to check fire incidents in Hotels across J&K

04 Nov 2019 | 10:13 PM

Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) On the instructions of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, Government has ordered a Fire Safety Audit (FSA) of all the hotels across Jammu and Kashmir.

Addl charge to IAS officer

04 Nov 2019 | 10:12 PM

Bhopal, Nov 4 (UNI) The Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday bestowed additional charge of ex officio Deputy Secretary (Tribal Affairs) on Indian Administrative Service officer Abhishek Singh, it was officially learnt.

