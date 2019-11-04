Civilian killed, 38 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

More News
04 Nov 2019 | 10:27 PM
Bhopal, Nov 4 (UNI) Erstwhile central minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s three-day visit to Gwalior-Chambal region – which was to commence on Tuesday – stands postponed.see more..
04 Nov 2019 | 10:16 PM
Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra and V K Singh, Director General of Police, Prisons, Fire and Emergency on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.see more..
04 Nov 2019 | 10:14 PM
Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) Police on Monday arrested one over ground worker in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.see more..
04 Nov 2019 | 10:13 PM
Jammu, Nov 4 (UNI) On the instructions of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, Government has ordered a Fire Safety Audit (FSA) of all the hotels across Jammu and Kashmir.see more..
04 Nov 2019 | 10:12 PM
Bhopal, Nov 4 (UNI) The Madhya Pradesh Government on Monday bestowed additional charge of ex officio Deputy Secretary (Tribal Affairs) on Indian Administrative Service officer Abhishek Singh, it was officially learnt.see more..