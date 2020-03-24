Chidambaram mocks Centre, says shocking that promised COVID Economic Task Force not set up

New Delhi, Mar 24 (UNI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday lashed out at the Union government and said that four days post Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not been set up.

'Woke up to read the shocking news that, four days after the Prime Minister's announcement, the promised Economic Task Force has not been set up by the government,' former Finance Minister Chidambaram posted on Twitter.

The economic task force, a system to look after the economic situation in view of the Coronovirus outbreak, was announced by the Prime Minister when he had addressed the nation on March 19.

The former Union Minister said, 'Ministry of Finance has disowned responsibility for constituting the Task Force'.

'Why doesn't the Finance Minister pick up the telephone and speak to the Prime Minister? Or is that taboo in this governmen?' he questioned.

Referring to his suggestion for a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, Mr Chidamabram also charged that the central government is 'owning' the lockdowns announced by the state government.

'After refusing to respond to the call for a nationwide lockdown, the central government is 'owning' the lockdowns announced by the state governments. Ironic and amusing, but still welcome.'



