CBI's all India raids in 187 places in Rs 7,200 cr bank fraud cases, incriminating documents seized

Chennai, Nov 5 (UNI) In a large scale and major operation against

bank frauds, the CBI today conducted raids in 187 places across

the country including in different States and UTs, and registered

cases against public servants, while seizing incriminating documents.

A CBI release here tonight said the raids were conducted in places

including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana,

Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil

Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar

Haveli related to bank fraud cases.

CBI has registered around 42 cases of bank frauds involving Rs 7200

crore (approx.).

The banks involved (including consortium members) were Andhra Bank,

Oriental Bank of Commerce, IOB, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank,

Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank

of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of

Maharashtra and Bank of India.

The places being searched were in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana,

Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar,

Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Chennai, Madurai, Quilon, Cochin,

Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Chandauli,

Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna, Hyderabad and

Bhopal.

Of the 42 cases, there were four cases of more than Rs. 1000 crore

(approx.) and 11 cases of fraud amount of Rs 100 crore (approx.)

to Rs. 1000 crore (approx.).

The prominent cases registered included a case registered against

a Malad (East) Mumbai/Bhopal based private company; its five

Directors/Additional Director/Guarantors and unknown public servants

on the allegations that the accused Directors and Guarantors of the

said companies engaged in bulk trading of agro commodities, in

connivance with unknown bank officials and others fraudulently

availed credit facilities of Rs ,6000 crore (approx.) from SBI,

Bhopal by resorting to falsification of accounts and forgery of

documents, such as bill of lading, falsely showing movement of

goods etc.

The company allegedly siphoned off the funds and defaulted in

payment of the dues and caused loss of Rs 1,266.63 crore (approx.)

to the bank.

One more case has been registered against two private companies

based at Nehru Place, New Delhi; its Chairman; Managing Director;

Director and other unknown public servants/private persons.

It was alleged that the Directors and Guarantors of the said

Delhi based company engaged in engineering procurement and

construction, in connivance with unknown bank officials and

others fraudulently availed credit facilities of Rs 1,290

crore (approx.) from SBI, New Delhi by falsification of

accounts and forgery of documents.

The company allegedly siphoned off the funds and defaulted

in payment of the dues and caused loss of Rs 1,100.73 crore

(approx.) to the bank.

Yet another case has been registered against Chennai based

private company; its promoter; Managing Director and seven

other office bearers including Chief Accounts officer and

unknown public servants/unknown others on the complaint of

IDBI Bank on behalf of other Consortium member banks viz.

Allahabad Bank, IOB, Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India,

Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda), Bank of Maharashtra, Bank

of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO

Bank and Canara Bank for cheating and causing loss of

Rs 1,083.14 crore (approx.) to the banks.

It was alleged that the accused persons have conspired with

each other and cheated IDBI Bank and other consortium member

banks in the matter of availing and utilisation of the credit

facilities sanctioned.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, the company has manipulated

their books of accounts by making fictitious entries based

on false documents and submitted false and manipulated

financial statements to the consortium of banks for availing

the credit facilities.

The sanctioned amounts were utilised/diverted for purposes

other than for which the same were released by way of

fictitious transactions.

Yet another case has been registered against Chairman and

Directors of a Varanasi based private company and unknown

public servants on the allegations of submitting wrong

stock statement and Balance Sheet to induce Bank of Baroda

for fraudulent and dishonest availment/sanction of Bank

loan.

The company has allegedly defrauded Bank of Baroda to the

tune of Rs 518.44 crore (approx.) as on December 31, 2018.

It was further alleged that the said company has also

defrauded Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 517.99

crore (approx.) adopting the same modus-operandi.

During searches, incriminating documents have been

recovered so far.

Searches were still in progress.

