CBI's all India raids in 187 places in Rs 7,200 cr bank fraud cases, incriminating documents seized

Chennai, Nov 5 (UNI) In a large scale and major operation against
bank frauds, the CBI today conducted raids in 187 places across
the country including in different States and UTs, and registered
cases against public servants, while seizing incriminating documents.
A CBI release here tonight said the raids were conducted in places
including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana,
Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil
Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar
Haveli related to bank fraud cases.
CBI has registered around 42 cases of bank frauds involving Rs 7200
crore (approx.).
The banks involved (including consortium members) were Andhra Bank,
Oriental Bank of Commerce, IOB, SBI, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank,
Dena Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank
of India, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of
Maharashtra and Bank of India.
The places being searched were in Delhi, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ludhiana,
Dehradun, Noida, Baramati, Mumbai, Thane, Silvassa, Kalyan, Amritsar,
Faridabad, Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Chennai, Madurai, Quilon, Cochin,
Bhavnagar, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Chandauli,
Bhatinda, Gurdaspur, Morena, Kolkata, Patna, Krishna, Hyderabad and
Bhopal.
Of the 42 cases, there were four cases of more than Rs. 1000 crore
(approx.) and 11 cases of fraud amount of Rs 100 crore (approx.)
to Rs. 1000 crore (approx.).
The prominent cases registered included a case registered against
a Malad (East) Mumbai/Bhopal based private company; its five
Directors/Additional Director/Guarantors and unknown public servants
on the allegations that the accused Directors and Guarantors of the
said companies engaged in bulk trading of agro commodities, in
connivance with unknown bank officials and others fraudulently
availed credit facilities of Rs ,6000 crore (approx.) from SBI,
Bhopal by resorting to falsification of accounts and forgery of
documents, such as bill of lading, falsely showing movement of
goods etc.
The company allegedly siphoned off the funds and defaulted in
payment of the dues and caused loss of Rs 1,266.63 crore (approx.)
to the bank.
One more case has been registered against two private companies
based at Nehru Place, New Delhi; its Chairman; Managing Director;
Director and other unknown public servants/private persons.
It was alleged that the Directors and Guarantors of the said
Delhi based company engaged in engineering procurement and
construction, in connivance with unknown bank officials and
others fraudulently availed credit facilities of Rs 1,290
crore (approx.) from SBI, New Delhi by falsification of
accounts and forgery of documents.
The company allegedly siphoned off the funds and defaulted
in payment of the dues and caused loss of Rs 1,100.73 crore
(approx.) to the bank.
Yet another case has been registered against Chennai based
private company; its promoter; Managing Director and seven
other office bearers including Chief Accounts officer and
unknown public servants/unknown others on the complaint of
IDBI Bank on behalf of other Consortium member banks viz.
Allahabad Bank, IOB, Syndicate Bank, State Bank of India,
Dena Bank (now Bank of Baroda), Bank of Maharashtra, Bank
of India, Bank of Baroda, Oriental Bank of Commerce, UCO
Bank and Canara Bank for cheating and causing loss of
Rs 1,083.14 crore (approx.) to the banks.
It was alleged that the accused persons have conspired with
each other and cheated IDBI Bank and other consortium member
banks in the matter of availing and utilisation of the credit
facilities sanctioned.
In pursuance of the conspiracy, the company has manipulated
their books of accounts by making fictitious entries based
on false documents and submitted false and manipulated
financial statements to the consortium of banks for availing
the credit facilities.
The sanctioned amounts were utilised/diverted for purposes
other than for which the same were released by way of
fictitious transactions.
Yet another case has been registered against Chairman and
Directors of a Varanasi based private company and unknown
public servants on the allegations of submitting wrong
stock statement and Balance Sheet to induce Bank of Baroda
for fraudulent and dishonest availment/sanction of Bank
loan.
The company has allegedly defrauded Bank of Baroda to the
tune of Rs 518.44 crore (approx.) as on December 31, 2018.
It was further alleged that the said company has also
defrauded Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 517.99
crore (approx.) adopting the same modus-operandi.
During searches, incriminating documents have been
recovered so far.
Searches were still in progress.
