Bank Merger: UFBU stage protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Saturday staged protest here, against the major policy decision taken by the Government on amalgamation of 18 Public Sector Banks into four banks in an effort to impart them with a globally competitive edge.

All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said the 'big bang' announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) be merged into four Banks,is a 'wrong decision' at a 'wrong time' and ill-conceived and ill-timed.

Employees of all public and private sector banks wore black badges to work as a mark of protest to the government's decision.