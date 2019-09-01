Sunday, Sep 1 2019 | Time 11:07 Hrs(IST)
IndiaPosted at: Aug 31 2019 5:51PM


Bank Merger: UFBU stage protest in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) Members of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Saturday staged protest here, against the major policy decision taken by the Government on amalgamation of 18 Public Sector Banks into four banks in an effort to impart them with a globally competitive edge.
All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said the 'big bang' announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) be merged into four Banks,is a 'wrong decision' at a 'wrong time' and ill-conceived and ill-timed.
Employees of all public and private sector banks wore black badges to work as a mark of protest to the government's decision.

Qutub Minar dazzles in new light, after sunset

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) The historic Qutub Minar took on a new form on Saturday evening, when more than 350 LED lights illuminated the majestic monument, making it sparkle like a precious gem.

Birla to attend 4th South Asian Speakers’ Summit in Male (Maldives)

31 Aug 2019 | 9:52 PM

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday left for Male (Maldives) to attend the 4th South Asian Speakers’ Summit on ‘Achieving the Sustainable Goals (SDGs), to be held on September 1-2.

Final NRC list publication: An extremely long road

31 Aug 2019 | 9:48 PM

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) The process of National Register of Citizen was started in the state of Assam as per order of the Supreme Court of India six years ago.

India & Singapore agree to step up cooperation against trans-national organised crime

31 Aug 2019 | 9:37 PM

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) India and Singapore on Saturday agreed to step up cooperation in dealing with trans-national organised crime, including drug trafficking and economic offences.

Interpol Secy Gen calls on Shah, assures support in fighting terror

31 Aug 2019 | 9:31 PM

New Delhi, Aug 31 (UNI) Calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday, the Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock assured him best support of the agency in combating terror.

