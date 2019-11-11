Monday, Nov 11 2019 | Time 09:38 Hrs(IST)
Ayodhya verdict: Inter-faith meet at NSA's place, religious leaders commit to peace

New Delhi, Nov 10 (UNI) In an outreach to inter-faith religious leaders, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Sunday met a number of religious leaders at his residence in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic judgement on the Ayodhya dispute.
In a joint statement after the meeting, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Swami Ramdev and others, who were present at the meeting, reiterated their commitment to peace and harmony.
The interaction helped to strengthen the communication between the top religious leaders, to maintain a spirit of amity and brotherhood amongst all the communities.
All the participants reposed full faith in the rule of law and the Constitution.
The leaders resolved to honour the decision of the apex court and appealed to all countrymen to abide by it, emphasising on the fact that national interest overrides all other considerations.
The leaders extended full support and cooperation to the government in ensuring peace and harmony and upholding the rule of law.
The participants of the inter-faith meeting, held on the day of Eid Milad-Ul-Nabi, appreciated the initiative and also emphasised for the inter-community dialogues in future.
The government had undertaken an elaborate exercise behind the scenes over the past one month in anticipation of the SC verdict and maintained contact and communication links with different sects, religious leaders and faith leaders, in order to ensure peace and harmony in the country.
