Avalanche hits Bandipora village, no damage caused

Srinagar, Jan 22 (UNI) A low intensity avalanche took place at a village in Tulail in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday without causing any damage to life or property, officials said.



The avalanche hit village Hussangam in the district on Sunday afternoon. However, there was no report of any damage to life or property, police confirmed.



Teams from the administration had rushed to the spot to assess the situation who confirmed that no damage or loss of life was caused due to the avalanche, they added.



Meanwhile, residents living in the high altitudes have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing out in avalanche prone areas.



Kashmir valley is experiencing erratic weather with light to moderate snowfall at higher reaches for the past few days.



Two labourers working with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), which is executing the work on Zojila Tunnel, died when a snow avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonmarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on January 12.



Meanwhile, SDMA has issued a fresh avalanche warning in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.



A statement said an avalanche with “Medium Danger” Level is likely to occur above 2500/2600 meters over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban in Jammu division and Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir in next 24 hours.



Avalanche with “Low Danger” Level is likely to occur above 2600 meter over Baramulla in North Kashmir and Ganderbal in central Kashmir district in next 24 hours.



It has also advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.



