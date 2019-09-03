Army Chief reviews security situation, visits Poonch, Rajouri sectors

Jammu, Aug 31 (UNI) Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command on Saturday visited troops on the Line of Control to review prevailing situation and operational readiness of the units of White Knight Corps.



The COAS was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on ground.



The COAS reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to cease fire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control.



In addition, the COAS was also briefed on strategy to deal with inimical elements who are attempting to revive terrorism South of Pir Panjal and attempts to radicalise the innocent youth.



The Army Chief interacted with the soldiers deployed on the Line of Control and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.



He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures institutionalized to ensure safe-secure environment and mission readiness of the troops.



He conveyed his satisfaction on the synergy with civil administration and was appreciative of the people friendly measures taken by White Knight Corps resulting in ushering normalcy SPPR in a smooth and quick timeframe.



The COAS appreciated the preparedness and the high morale of the White Knight Corps.



