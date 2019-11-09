Apex court verdict on Ayodhya has brought a new dawn for India: PM

New Delhi, Nov 9 (UNI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue has heralded a new dawn for the nation.

'The decision of the highest court of the land has brought with it a new dawn for us. The matter may have impacted numerous generations, but with this, we must resolve that the new generations will involve themselves in making a new India' the Prime Minister said in a televised address to the nation.

New India will not tolerate any negativity, Mr Modi stressed. The 125 crore people today have written a new history, the Premier maintained, adding that 'this will be a chapter written in golden letters'.

Mr Modi said the whole judiciary deserves a special pat for this task.

Today's message is 'Jodne ka, judne ka aur mil kar jeene ka' (Unite, get united and live in harmony), the Prime Minister said.

Expressing hope, he said the new generation... picking up from line one, para five of DI74, PM-Lead Ayodhya Address.

UNI RSA SHK RP1954