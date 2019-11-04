Monday, Nov 4 2019 | Time 20:39 Hrs(IST)
  Govt backed down from RCEP due to strong resistance from Cong: Surjewala
  • Former Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif's daughter released on bail - Reports
  • Krishan, Shashikant, Sarabjot moved into 2nd round
  Delhi Aadi Mahatsov to be held from Nov 16-30
  After Tis Hazari fracas, police and lawyers clash at Delhi's Karkardooma court
  • Haryana CS directs DCs to file FIR against those who burn stubble
  Self regulation can do wonders to control pollution: Javadekar
  Katara murder: SC rejects Vikas Yadav parole plea
  • New cabinet induction, reshuffling likely after the Global investor meet: HP CM
  • VC’s tenure increased
  • Children face hardship in filling online scholarships; private schools promote students
  • Haryana governor administers oath of office & secrecy to Raghubir Singh Kadian
  • Pollution blues: Capital chokes, focus on odd-even
  • Oath taking:Haryana assy saw women power as 1st day of session commenced on Monday
  • 100 pc compliance of Odd-Even scheme by Delhiites: Sisodia
IndiaPosted at: Nov 4 2019 5:15PM


Apex court concern at rising pollution in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Monday summoned Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday in connection with the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said, the construction and demolition, diesel vehicles will be off in Delhi/NCR, keeping in view the level of pollution.
No garbage burning either. No diesel gensets for 7 days, the apex court said, and added that the right to life of people is important.
The Supreme Court also asked the governments to act. Roads will be sprinkled with water to keep dust to minimum.
Concerned departments and local administrations in all states have been directed to ensure no incident of crop stubble burning takes place, the apex court said.
UNI XC RP1708

Govt backed down from RCEP due to strong resistance from Cong: Surjewala

04 Nov 2019 | 8:31 PM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) The Congress on Monday claimed that a strong opposition by the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi forced the Narendra Modi government to not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade deal.

Delhi Aadi Mahatsov to be held from Nov 16-30

04 Nov 2019 | 8:18 PM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) Tribal crafts and culture will be on display at the Delhi Aadi Mahotsav, being organised at Dilli Haat, INA in the national capital from November 16 to 30.

After Tis Hazari fracas, police and lawyers clash at Delhi's Karkardooma court

04 Nov 2019 | 8:11 PM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) After violence at Tis Hazari, a clash broke out this afternoon between out between police officials and lawyers at Karkardooma court in east Delhi.

Self regulation can do wonders to control pollution: Javadekar

04 Nov 2019 | 8:05 PM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) As pollution continues to break all records here in the national capital, Union Minister of Environment Prakash Javadekar on Monday stressed on self-regulation to combat air pollution.

Katara murder: SC rejects Vikas Yadav parole plea

04 Nov 2019 | 8:02 PM

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the application of convict, Vikas Yadav, seeking parole, in the Nitish Katara murder case.

