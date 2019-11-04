Apex court concern at rising pollution in Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Nov 4 (UNI) The Supreme Court on Monday summoned Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab on Wednesday in connection with the rising pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said, the construction and demolition, diesel vehicles will be off in Delhi/NCR, keeping in view the level of pollution.

No garbage burning either. No diesel gensets for 7 days, the apex court said, and added that the right to life of people is important.

The Supreme Court also asked the governments to act. Roads will be sprinkled with water to keep dust to minimum.

Concerned departments and local administrations in all states have been directed to ensure no incident of crop stubble burning takes place, the apex court said.

