All party delegation from Goa meets Javadekar on Mhadei issue

Uddhav Thackeray on day-long tour of Mah dists to inspect damaged crops 04 Nov 2019 | 8:07 PM Aurangabad, Maharashtra, Nov 4 (UNI) Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday visit Maharashtra including Nanded,Latur,Parbhani and Beed districts to inspect damaged crops due to unseasonal rains. see more..

Mhadei row: Kamat urges Javadekar to withdraw consent letter issued to Karnataka 04 Nov 2019 | 8:00 PM Panaji, Nov 4 (UNI) Leader of Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly Digambar Kamat on Monday urged Union Minister of Environment and Forest (MoEF) Prakash Javdekar to immediately withdraw the consent letter issued to Karnataka by his Ministry bringing to the minister's notice that the matter on Mhadei was pending before the court. see more..

Cyclone Maha: Over 12000 fishing boats return ashore in Gujarat 04 Nov 2019 | 7:09 PM Gandhinagar, Nov 4 (UNI) With the extremely severe cyclonic storm MAHA (pronounced as M'maha) likely to make an appearance in this port state, almost all of more than 12000 fishing boats, which had ventured into the sea along the Gujarat coast for fishing, have returned. see more..

Phenomenal condition likely over parts of Arabian Sea; fishermen advised to stay away 04 Nov 2019 | 7:03 PM Pune, Nov 4 (UNI) During the next 24 hours, phenomenal sea condition was likely over eastcentral, westcentral and northwest Arabian Sea, whereas very high sea condition was predicted over northeast Arabian Sea. see more..