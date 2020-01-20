SHENZHEN, China, Jan 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE's CTO Wang Xiyu has shared his insights on the upcoming 5G era, focusing on "5G: Striving for Sustainable Growth amid Expectations".

The full article is as follows:

In 2019, more than 50 operators across the globe announced their commercial launch of 5G, with over 200,000 new 5G Sub-6GHz base stations deployed. However, 5G commercialization still remains in the initial stage of infrastructure development, as indicated by large-scale construction only in China, South Korea, the United States, and a few other countries in Europe and the Middle East. It is estimated that China will build more than 500,000 5G base stations in 2020, which will accelerate global 5G deployment. Currently, 5G rollout has faced a number of challenges, which includes stricter requirements for base stations density, lower power consumption, and profitable business models. In addition, operators are seeking Return on Investment (RoI) from different vertical industries and a collaborative ecosystem for empowering all industries through 5G innovations.