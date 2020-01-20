Monday, Jan 20 2020 | Time 13:07 Hrs(IST)
  • AP Cabinet approves High Power Committee recommendation for 'decentralisation of Capital'
  • Shooting in Texas Nightclub kills two people, injures five more - San Antonio Police
  • Think of tech-free hour at home, PM suggests students
  • TDP MLAs takes out rally ; stage dharna in front of Assembly
  • Traffic to ply from Jammu to Srinagar for second day
  • People continue to suffer due to no internet since August 5
  • Shah to hold pro-CAA rally in Lucknow
  • Chalo Assembly protest : Tension prevails in Capital region ; TDP, CPI leaders held
  • Delhi polls: Kejriwal to hold roadshow before filing nomination from New Delhi Assembly seat
  • Kohli backs Labuschagne to be a ‘top player in the world for a while’
  • What's in a name? A lot, says SC
  • Temporary failures do not mean success is not waiting, PM tells students
  • TECH SHOULD BE USED A LOT BUT WE SHOULD NOT BECOME SERVANT TO IT : PM
  • Rupee opens at 71 07 against USD
Business EconomyPosted at: Jan 20 2020 11:05AM


5G: Striving for Sustainable Growth amid Expectations

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced that ZTE's CTO Wang Xiyu has shared his insights on the upcoming 5G era, focusing on "5G: Striving for Sustainable Growth amid Expectations".
The full article is as follows:
In 2019, more than 50 operators across the globe announced their commercial launch of 5G, with over 200,000 new 5G Sub-6GHz base stations deployed. However, 5G commercialization still remains in the initial stage of infrastructure development, as indicated by large-scale construction only in China, South Korea, the United States, and a few other countries in Europe and the Middle East. It is estimated that China will build more than 500,000 5G base stations in 2020, which will accelerate global 5G deployment. Currently, 5G rollout has faced a number of challenges, which includes stricter requirements for base stations density, lower power consumption, and profitable business models. In addition, operators are seeking Return on Investment (RoI) from different vertical industries and a collaborative ecosystem for empowering all industries through 5G innovations.

Rupee opens at 71 07 against USD

20 Jan 2020 | 12:14 PM

Mumbai, Jan 20 (UNI) The Rupee rose marginally by one paisa to 71.07 against the US Dollar on Monday in opening trade on selling of US Dollars by bankers and exporters, dealers at the Forex Market said.

Sensex falls 185 pts

20 Jan 2020 | 12:12 PM

Mumbai, Jan 20 (UNI) The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday slipped by 185 points at 41,760.18 in opening trade as selling was in Materials, Metal, Energy, FMCG, Industrials, Telecom and Auto stocks.

USD up; Pound, Euro down

20 Jan 2020 | 12:09 PM

Mumbai, Jan 20 (UNI) Following were the indicative currency rates and travellers' cheques buying and selling rates per unit on Monday.

RG Stone Hospitals Leading the Industry With Technology and Human Touch: A Comprehensive Urological Care With a Patient Centric Approach

20 Jan 2020 | 12:06 PM

NEW DELHI, Jan 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Urology sector in India has been growing substantially. Earlier a very primitive approach was used to tackle the kidney stone or any other urological diseases. But now with the advent of new technology, it is getting more sophisticated and modern. Being heavily inclined towards lifestyle shift, the problem of stone formation is very frequent and becoming quite common.

Bullion Market opening Rates

20 Jan 2020 | 11:26 AM

Chennai, Jan20(UNI) Following is the bullion markets
opening rate here today.

